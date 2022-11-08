God of War Ragnarok’s Gameplay Length Detailed

One of the things that many gamers want to know before they dive into a title is the game’s length. Of course, that goes double if it’s a single-player-only game where half the point is the journey you’ll go on. For God of War Ragnarok, many people expect the title to be extended due to the content that is aiming to be in there and the previous length of the PS4 title. We’ve heard previously from the Santa Monica Studio team about how long they felt the game was, but how do those numbers stack up with some of the reviewers’ takes?

The team over at ComicBook.com shared their time with the title, and they noted that when they were done with the initial story campaign, it took them about 30 hours to beat the game. They quickly pointed out that this time included more than just the primary campaign. Instead, they did various side quests and other things to get to that number. Without those extra quests, the game’s story was about 25 hours long. That makes it longer than the PS4 title by a few hours. But your experience may vary depending on how long you play certain fights and bosses.

However, that’s not where the story ends. Because they also noted that when you beat the campaign for God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have access to more quests and bosses via the post-game content. When that content was added to the total, the game’s length was about 40 hours long. So again, your results may vary.

However, no matter how much above or below you get with the game, the point you should take from this is that the game will be long and take up your time.

As we’ve seen in past BTS videos, the game is a work of passion from the team at Santa Monica Studio. They didn’t just improve the game via its visuals. They listened to the fans to enhance gameplay elements like combat, the enemy variety, and more. Plus, they decided not to drag out this Norse saga and only tell the story in two games. That means that everything within God of War Ragnarok is the end of this particular chapter in the life of Kratos and Atreus. That means the team held nothing back in telling this grand story of a father and son.

Based on the reviews of the games, they did very well in making this title.

Source: ComicBook.com