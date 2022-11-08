Turtle Rock Studios Offer First Look At Back 4 Blood Expansion 3

Turtle Rock Studios took to Twitter today to provide players with a quick look at what new modes and cosmetics players can expect when Back 4 Blood‘s 3rd expansion, River of Blood releases on December 6th, 2022.

While River of Blood will introduce a brand-new campaign story the main draw of the next expansion for many will be the new Cleaner, Tala. As a former cultist outcast turned Cleaner, Tala is accompanied by a Ridden companion known as Jeff who can be summoned during a match to help your team when you start to feel overwhelmed. Alongside this, the upcoming expansion will feature 12 exclusive weapon skins and 8 character skins. New weapons, accessories, cards, Ridden, and more are also set to be unveiled.

River of Blood’s new campaign will see you venture through 5 different maps. The campaign in full varied encounters including battling upriver and shopping around in various areas for new supplies.

Accompanying the River of Blood update, Back 4 Blood‘s cooperative PvE mode Trails of the Worm will also be making its way to all players as a free update on December 6th, 2022. Offering all players a choice of four supply lanes, players can adjust Corruption Modifiers to alter the experience to their own ability while earning more Supply Points with added difficulty.

Back 4 Blood‘s Holiday Event will make its return on December 6th, 2022, and run all the way through to January 4th, 2023 with some festive additions to the overall game including decorations at Fort Hope, holiday skins, emblems, weapons skins, and sprays along with an updated jukebox with plenty of holiday tunes.

Back 4 Blood’s Expansion 3, River of Blood will be available as part of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition or for standalone purchase on December 6th, 2022. Until then Back 4 Blood’s current expansions ‘Tunnels of Terror’ and ‘Children of the Worm’ are all available to play now.

Source: Twitter