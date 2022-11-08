Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 Is Released In Road To Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 is out. You can read the full patch notes from our source, but we’ll summarize the more interesting points for you that are coming alongside the basic bug fixes.

Night City NPCs are now going to be bringing umbrellas around. It may seem to be not much, but of course, adding to the logic of Cyberpunk 2077’s world brings it one step closer to the vision that CD Projekt RED originally promised.

Critical Damage and Quickhack cooldown reduction bonuses assigned to clothing should now work properly. Speaking of clothes, non-street kid players can now also get the heat-resistant, aramid-weave fixer shirt.

CD Projekt RED also addressed a few platform specific issues. Epic Games Store achievements have been fixed so that they now work properly for players who happen to have picked up the game from that platform. Cross progression between the Xbox One to either PC or PlayStation has also been fixed. You should also be able to see your My Rewards when you log on to your GOG account on PlayStation.

Lastly, Cyberpunk 2077 now supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1. FSR2 is one of the top upscaling technologies available for video games today, and this technology isn’t just available on PC, but also on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles. That does include Xbox Series S, but it’s not an option if you are playing the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Subsequently, other upscaling technologies like DLSS3 and Intel’s XeSS aren’t supported as of yet.

This has been the latest CD Projekt RED has given to Cyberpunk 2077 since its recent revival peaked at millions of active players in the span of a month. We already know that a new game in the series, codenamed Project Orion, has just started development.

In the period of time until then, CD Projekt RED can only sustain interest in the franchise by continuing to patch and update Cyberpunk 2077 itself. And while CD Projekt RED has already announced an end to continuing the game’s story after Phantom Liberty, incremental changes like these are what Cyberpunk 2077 needs to keep players playing beyond that, and possibly make their way to the kind of comeback story other games like No Man’s Sky was able to successfully pull off.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released this 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Cyberpunk News