Ark: Survival Evolved New Story Incoming This Winter

A brand-new story is set to be introduced this winter.

Winter updates, there’s nothing like them; wrapping up warm in front of your TV and switching on whatever console you’re playing (sorry PC gamers) and getting that first taste of a brand-new update from your current favorite game. Here’s one arriving very soon as well because an Ark: Survival Evolved new story is set to be introduced this winter and it will include new content that expands the game’s story while also featuring some famous faces.

What’s included in this Ark: Survival Evolved new story we hear you ask? Well, the content will be focusing on the characters of Sir Edmund Rockwell and Helena Walker, and it’s these characters will be voiced by those famous names we hinted at earlier. Check out the trailer below if you’re intrigued.

The new trailer for the ARK: Survival Evolved winter story.

In part two of the game’s Genesis expansion, Sir Edmund Rockwell will be voiced by David Tennant, that’s right, the best Doctor from Doctor Who – what a treat that is, his voice is incredibly distinctive. Helena Walker will be voiced by Madeleine Madden (who is best known for her role as Egwene al’Vere in the hit Amazon Prime series Wheel of Time).

Other than the voice actors though, Studio Wildcard has tried to keep things close to its chest. The studio has not announced much more information regarding the update, other than explaining that it will include “new story cutscenes to introduce and conclude each ARK map,” whereas the voiceovers provided by Tennant and Madden are for in-game files which can be found by the player during this epic new adventure.

For those of you that don’t know, there is a TV show based on the game called Ark: The Animated Series, a project that has been in the works for a while. The series was announced back in 2020 (a lifetime ago) and Tennant and Madden are both set to appear as their characters from the game. The other names attached to the series are The Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel, Malcolm McDowell from A Clockwork Orange, and Gerard Butler too.

Since it was released, Ark: Survival Evolved has received mixed reviews overall, with the game being criticized for being incredibly difficult at times, and how there is also a huge emphasis on grinding, as well as several performance issues on the Nintendo Switch device, which is never helpful. But the game has been helped with a fair few expansion packs in its five years of existence, and long may that continue with this exciting new winter story. The update is currently planned for December and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

