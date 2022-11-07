Xbox Studio Head Claims Starfield Is Not Just A Reskin Skyrim

Xbox fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield. This will be Bethesda’s first big RPG release in a good little bit. However, if you were already writing the Starfield game off for being a reskin of their previously beloved hit The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, then you might want to hold off on judgment until its release. Recently, the head of Xbox Studio, Matt Booty, was interviewed through the Friends Per Second Podcast, where the topic of Starfield came up.

Asking directly to Matt Booty, Ralph Panebianco wanted to know if he thought this game would simply be The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in space experience. Of course, Matt Booty was fairly quick to shoot down the idea that Starfield will be a clone of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim but set in space. Instead, Matt spoke of how he was able to see the game form and spend time with Bethesda’s Todd Howard. After the last year, Matt found that Todd Howard is not one to sit still and just reskin something that was already crafted up before.

We know that there will be plenty to do within Starfield when it does launch into the marketplace. For instance, there is a large open map with different planets to explore. However, you can still likely expect the same formula that Bethesda is known for when it comes to their epic RPGs. That being a wide variety of quests, choices, and combat. How this will evolve with Starfield’s upcoming release remains a mystery. After all, we won’t be getting our hands on the game until 2023.

Initially, the Starfield video game was supposed to land in the marketplace this year. In fact, it was set to launch later in the week, on November 11, 2022. Unfortunately, that date is no longer accurate as Bethesda had delayed Starfield to develop the game further. As a result, Bethesda still needs to set a specific release date for the game. Instead, the developers have only stated the release would happen within the first half of 2023.

So, for now, it’s a waiting game to see just when Starfield will readily be available. However, when the game does launch, we can expect it day one on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re not a subscriber, you can find it available for purchase on PC and Xbox Series X/S console platforms. For now, you can check out the game trailer down below. This video offers fifteen minutes of gameplay footage to give you a bit more insight as to what you can expect with Bethesda’s upcoming RPG release.

