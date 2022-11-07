BLACKTAIL Shares New Gameplay Overview Trailer

If you’re looking for some surreal fantasy action to sink your teeth into then you’ll want to keep an eye on publisher Focus Entertainment’s and developer The Parasight’s upcoming adventure BLACKTAIL. This one looks set to appeal to the stealth archers of the gaming community and is gearing up for its December release window with some new footage.

The first-person, action-adventure game, which was first revealed earlier this year, takes place in a dark fairy tale world packed with stories and legends. Now, for the first time since this summer, eager players can take a further look into the world inspired by Slavic folklore and the legendary tale of Baba Yaga. To get fully up to speed with the upcoming game’s premise, players can check out the newly-released gameplay overview trailer from Focus Entertainment. You can check it out right here to get a feel for the intensely archery-focused fairy tale vibes.

BLACKTAIL will give players the chance to experience an action-packed retelling of Baba Yaga’s story as they find themselves cast out of their village, accused of witchcraft. As protagonist Yaga, players will have combat skills in both archery and spellcasting at their disposal, thanks to the use of their bow, broom and gauntlet. Resource gathering and potion crafting will also play a key role in Yaga’s skillset, as players can craft brews and elixirs to help enhance their playstyles. For the most part, the primary outcomes of Yaga’s story will hinge largely on the moral and ethical choices players make throughout their adventures.

The game’s morality system will be a core mechanic, giving players the option to go full bad witch on the land and its inhabitants if they wish to. Then again, players can choose to go for a more sympathetic playthrough as they determine the fate of those who cast them out. Either way, it’s sure to make for a complex and enjoyable experience. Players will also need to make use of their survival skills in order to keep Yaga alive, so hunting wild game and gathering materials in the deep, dark woods will also give them plenty to do while they work out whether to be a force for good or a haunting presence sent to wreak havoc upon the people who shunned them.

BLACKTAIL will launch on December 15 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. Those opting to pre-order the game on Steam now will be able to bag themselves a special 20% off pre-launch discount.

