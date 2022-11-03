The Next Map In Overwatch 2 Could Be Underwater

It is finally time that we might be getting another map on Overwatch 2 that players will not have expected to see coming. Many players have been led to believe that the new map will be an underwater map…given the many hints of the location being called “Atlantic Arcology” which could only make us all believe it could be underwater – this would be a first for Overwatch to have a map like this.

It was also pointed out on Twitter by a user under the name of OverwatchNaeri that before Overwatch was released, there had been hints at an underwater map at some point. See the tweet below.

However, with Overwatch 2, Blizzard added the name “Atlantic Acrology” as a location in two different game maps, Midtown and Esperança…so it can clearly be referencing an in-world location we can hope. Blizzard has teased many maps and heroes this way before so they definitely could be doing it again here. Having an underwater world in Overwatch 2 would be really cool something we haven’t seen before in-game.

There were many more mentions underneath this tweet of other Overwatch fans sharing what they know and believe about the possibility of having an underwater-themed map, one pro player named Kephrii even tweeted out during the time Overwatch 2 was leaked that he’d hearted that the sequel would incorporated water into some of the maps, also bringing us some heroes that are water-based.

So far we don’t have any maps incorporating water in Overwatch 2 yet, but we can hope that they will be adding this into a future update.

Overwatch 2’s First Event

The Halloween event for Overwatch 2 has begun. This is Overwatch 2‘s first event since releasing in early October. The Halloween event started on October 25 and will end on November 8. However, not only will Overwatch 2 be having its first event, but they will also be sharing with us a new game mode at the same time. There are many skins to get during the Halloween event, including this Legendary skin for Reaper above. The Halloween event for this year is a new version of Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Overwatch 2 Australia McDonald’s Skin

There are three unique meals that are now available for a limited time at McDonald’s only in Australia. Players can now get their hands on either a Big Mac Meal, a McChicken Meal, or a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets Meal are all part of the promotion. However, please note that the Overwatch 2 meals can only be ordered through the MyMacca’s app.

We are unsure if the Overwatch promotion will cross over to the US or to other international McDonald’s stores…and we know many fans are wanting that. There is also no telling how long this limited-time promotion will end, as it’s first come first served and this skin has a “limited number of codes” that the McDonald’s franchise will be giving out until they are gone.

