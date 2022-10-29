Hogwarts Legacy Rated In Germany

Credit: Warner Bros

The rating systems of the world are often different from one country to the next. Not unlike how one country’s culture varies from one to the next. That’s why when you look at specific ratings, you need to understand the full context of the listing and why they put it in that category. For example, with Hogwarts Legacy, the game isn’t scheduled to come out until February next year, yet it’s already getting ratings from various rating entities worldwide. First came the Australian rating, which was labeled a “mature title.” Now, we have the German rating, which feels a bit more accurate to what the game will be like.

As posted on Reddit, the German rating service gave the game a rating of 12 and up, aka USK 12. So not unlike the rating of E10+ in the United States, that means that it’s recommended that kids above 12 play this game. Several on Reddit noted that this was a fair and accurate rating based on the material from the Harry Potter books and movies. Those films depicted dark things, including death, torture, monsters, etc. While Hogwarts Legacy isn’t following the script of the books or films and instead has you “live the unwritten,” the core elements of the books/movies will be seen in the game. You’ll fight off monsters like trolls, dragons, spiders, and more. There is going to be dark magic used in the game, and you can even choose to go the path of a Dark Arts wizard, and on it goes.

Plus, as a special quest for PlayStation users noted, there’s going to be a horror-themed quest set in the village of Hogsmeade that’ll definitely not be for younger players. Granted, the ratings have always been a guideline, but it’s still one to pay attention to. Some have made fun of the rating systems of the world for a long time. But they’re there for a reason. They’re there to inform people, especially parents of young gamers, of what is in each game, so they aren’t caught off guard.

Imagine if the title had a lot of unwarranted violence or gore, but the parents didn’t think to look at the rating for the game because it’s based on the movies their kids liked. That would be a bad situation, so the rating system serves a purpose.

Focusing on lighter matters, even with the darker content that Hogwarts Legacy will have at times, the experience as a whole is meant to be magical. The game gives fans of this universe a chance to live out their dreams and become an actual part of this magical world. They’ll get to learn magic, be a witch or wizard of their own making and choose the path they wish to go on.

It’ll be a wonderful experience when it arrives next year.

Source: Reddit