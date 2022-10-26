Moon Knight Season 2 Is Not Official According To Star

When Marvel Studios announced that a bunch of TV series was coming to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe further, fans and critics alike were intrigued. Up until 2021, the MCU was comprised solely of movies. Outside of a particular TV show that’s now non-canon, that is. However, over time, these series became a great way to flesh out certain characters who never got to lead films and grow the roster of Marvel heroes in live-action. Just in the last year, we’ve been introduced to Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, She-Hulk, and of course, Moon Knight. Regarding the last one, many fans wonder if Moon Knight Season 2 will happen. Unfortunately, the answer is not clear at present.

That comes not from us but the star of the series, Oscar Isaac. He said that Moon Knight would return to the MCU not too long ago. A fair statement based on how Marvel Studios likes to keep things interconnected. However, many took that as confirmation of a second season. But according to Isaac, he can’t “definitively say that.”

“We’ll see what happens. But at the moment, there’s no official word.”

That will no doubt make fans sad as they feel the show was one of the stronger entries in the Disney+ roster so far. The show had a more self-contained story that focused on the characters versus reaching out to the broader MCU. The first season focused on Steven Grant as he tried to figure out what was going on with him as he kept waking up in weird places and had no idea how he got there. It was soon revealed that Grant wasn’t the “one in charge.” Instead, he was a split personality of mercenary Marc Spector, the Moon Knight. Under the guidance of the god Khonshu, they were tasked with defeating his former avatar, Arthur Harrow, who was attempting to resurrect a fallen god who wanted to judge the world.

They succeeded in their mission, but Khonshu is a crafty god. He didn’t want Harrow to live, so he used a third personality, Jake Lochley, to kidnap and kill him. That tease was the end of the first season, and even the showrunner admits that if the whole thing ended there, it would be a letdown.

The curious thing about all this is that only one Disney+ show has gotten a sequel confirmed so far, and that’s Loki, which ended its second season’s production recently. Some shows didn’t get sequels because they led to future films. That happened with WandaVision as well as Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But Moon Knight Season 2 feels like something that could occur if Marvel Studios gives the green light. Whether that happens, though, is up for debate. Right now, it’s not happening, but that could change!

Source: Collider