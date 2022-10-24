Persona 5 Royal Violet Figma Available For Pre-order

Good Smile Company has announced the release date for their latest addition to the Persona 5 Royal selection of figurines. This time around, Violet, also known as Kasumi Yoshizawa will be receiving a Figma, one of Good Smile’s many types of product. This particular figure was originally announced at Smile Fest 2022 via a prototype, and is now scheduled for release in July 2023.

The Figma in question features Kasumi in her Phantom Thief attire, with some extra accessories to customise the figure to your personal tastes. It comes bundled with three face types – determined, angry, and smiling – in addition to her rapier, musket, and alternate face part with her mask on. Pre-orders are now available from your respective region’s Good Smile shop, with it retailing for 9,800 yen / £58.37 / $65.87.

Recently, Atlus and Sega launched Persona 5 Royal on all platforms, which includes PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and an upgraded version for PlayStation 5 consoles. The Xbox version was also added to Xbox Game Pass on Friday, meaning you can play it on either PC via the Xbox App, or on your console as long as you have an active subscription.

If you purchased the PC version on Steam, then you will be excited to know that Valve, Sega, and Atlus have already verified its compatibility with the Steam Deck. Play testing has illustrated that this is an excellent way to experience Persona 5 Royal on the go.

Atlus and Sega have also recently announced that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be releasing on January 19th on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. However, Persona 4 Golden is already available on PC via Steam if you’re interested in playing it now. Additionally, both of these titles will also be added to Xbox Game Pass on their launch date.

2022 has been a fantastic year for fans of the Persona series, as it’s celebrated its 25th Anniversary. Not only have there been ports of some of the main-series games, but there has also been an abundance of merchandise for fans to spend their well-earned cash on. Additionally, Atlus has released a special collector’s edition to celebrate the re-release of Persona 5 Royal called the “1-More Edition”, which includes some extra goodies.

If you’re a fan of Persona 5 Royal, and like Kasumi as a character, then you will want to pre-order her Figma before its too late! Are you interested in purchasing this collectable figure?

Source