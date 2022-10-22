Toby Fox Track Confirmed For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The countdown to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now under a month. Of course, that makes it harder to wait for the game to come out because we know it’s so close, yet still very far. However, The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, and everyone in between are ensuring we have information come out at a good clip to help carry us on during this period. We recently got a new Pokemon reveal via Bellibolt and a 14-minute trailer highlighting the game’s many features. Today, we have a new piece of information for the game’s music. Specifically, we know one of the pieces that Toby Fox composed.

If you recall, Toby Fox is the man behind the beloved games Undertale and Deltarune, and they’re known for their music just as much as their stories. He revealed earlier in the year that he worked on one of the main themes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and that it was featured in a trailer at the time. But he also said that he had other tracks scattered throughout the game. One of those tracks was posted online, and it reveals that the composer made a battle track:

Composer for the Wild Battle theme in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Toby Fox, composed by Hitomi Sato. pic.twitter.com/YJ3PU3WFf7 — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) October 21, 2022

While the clip is short, you get a taste of what it will be like. Plus, there’s likely more from Toby Fox in the game that we haven’t heard about just yet.

The game’s music was also a trending topic a few weeks back when Ed Sheeran dropped the music video for his track “Celestial,” which had Pokemon references out the wazoo. In addition, it was revealed that his collaboration with The Pokemon Company wasn’t ending there. Instead, “Celestial” will be in the upcoming titles. That made him the first modern artist and song to be featured in one of the games. A high honor, indeed.

This shows that The Pokemon Company isn’t afraid to bring in other people to help them expand the musical library of their games. Not that they aren’t making their own music, they are, but they’re adding in some “extra muscle” for good measure.

That philosophy is not unlike what the games will be when they arrive next month. You’ll get to fully explore the Paldea region once you start your “treasure hunt.” Just as important, there are three different story modes you can partake in. The first is the classic Victory Road path, where you’ll fight gym leaders and battle the Pokemon League at the end. Then, there’s the “Path of Legends,” where you’ll seek the rare herb known as the Herba Mystica. Finally, there’s “Starfall Road,” where you’ll travel across Paldea to defeat the groups known as Team Star.

The 9th Generation of Pokemon arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

Source: Twitter