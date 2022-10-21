Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets Accolades Trailer

Yesterday was the release day for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The long-anticipated title charmed people from the moment the reveal trailer came out, and fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. You might recall that just before the game’s launch, the reviews for the game were singing the title’s praises. Now, Nintendo and Ubisoft have released a trailer highlighting those accolades and stating why you should get the game. If you don’t already have the game, that is. Seeing all the high review scores is very enticing, as the reviewers’ words are known to sway people to try something out. Plus, the first game was beloved by fans and critics. So when you mix that with this new trailer? You get something special you must try.

While fans celebrate the game’s release, the team over at Ubisoft isn’t resting now that their immediate work “is done.” Oh no, they’re still having fun in a Rabbid kind of way. Because on Twitter, they revealed they decked out their offices to match the feel of the new game! As you can see, they went all out.

The world of #MarioRabbids has come to life in our studios and offices around the world! ✨ pic.twitter.com/qp6MonbVQA — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) October 21, 2022

While some might think of this as a bit of “overkill,” you need to understand that for the team, this game is really special for them. You might recall when the original game was unveiled at E3, the creative director of the title cried when Shigeru Miyamoto was on stage and praised the title. Moreover, the team went above and beyond the call to ensure that the sequel was more extensive, fun, and inclusive to people with disabilities.

They even did a documentary to show off the music of the game! The title isn’t a “cash grab sequel.” It’s a passion project that took years to get done, and the team loves what they have made.

Speaking from our own brief experiences with the game, the title definitely lives up to the hype. We’ve only played a few hours, but the combat feels more strategic than ever, thanks to the expanded mobility of the characters. Plus, there are plenty of side quests and puzzles to solve in the game. The more you do, the more that world opens up for you. Oh, and remember Edge? The unique Rabbid that Ubisoft made specifically for this game? Her entrance is legendary, and you’ll want to screenshot that scene when it happens.

You’ll also find that the RPG elements and added combat mechanics flesh out the game, from upgrading character abilities to picking the right Sparks to put with characters, etc. There’s a lot of depth in the game, and you’ll have fun picking and choosing the characters to fill out your three-member roster as you fight the vile Cursa and its minions.

So get Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope if you haven’t already!

Source: YouTube