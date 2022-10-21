Dead by Daylight Drops New Chapter Teaser Forged in Fog

Dead by Daylight is in the thick of its Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight, and it just wrapped up a study on how effective its Killers are based on kill rates. The team at Behavior seems to be on top of their game though because despite all of this going on, they dropped a teaser trailer for the next chapter of the game. Called Forged in Fog, the trailer was announced on the official Dead by Daylight Twitter page.

“Beneath plated steel lies unspeakable horror.” Okay, that got our attention! The 20-second trailer included some hints as well. The footage of a sword hilt, likely steel based on the Tweet, scuffed with what could be blood is our main hint that this may be a confirmation of the For Honor crossover rumors. In the background, we hear the tinkering of hammers on metal and the roaring fire of a blacksmith forge. Little sparks drift across the shot as we zoom out on more of the sword. It looks really brutal with those jagged edges! The title is another obvious clue that whoever the new Killer will be, they will have strong ties to a blacksmith. Watch the trailer in the Tweet below.

Beneath plated steel lies unspeakable horror. pic.twitter.com/svMDhd8Y5P — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 21, 2022

As we mentioned earlier, it is looking very likely that this new chapter is the rumored Dead by Daylight and For Honor collaboration. Though we won’t know more until November 1, the most obvious clue was just given to us: the sword.

For Honor is a fighting game from Ubisoft that pits factions of famous warriors from history against each other. A warmonger named Apollyon is not a fan of peace. She sees it as a great shame that the samurai, Vikings, and knights are all so complacent, so she begins to manipulate incidents between them all. The multiplayer game pits the Iron Legion (knights), the Warborn (Vikings), the Dawn Guard (Samurai), and the Wu Lin (Ancient Chinese warriors) against each other, and includes one pirate and one Ancient Egyptian warrior to also choose from.

The sword in the teaser trailer stands out because of its spiked double edges. It looks an awful lot like Apollyon’s sword in the game.

Apollyon in For Honor

Sword from the Dead by Daylight teaser trailer

It’s surprisingly difficult to catch a good picture of her sword, but you get the idea. Though it isn’t an exact match, it’s pretty similar as far as teeth on a double-edged sword goes. Even if the Dead by Daylight killer does not end up being Apollyon specifically, it is likely that they will be a Knight rather than a Viking or Samurai.

All of this is speculation until November 1 though, when the Behavior team says it will have more information for us. In the meantime, this is a reminder that at the time of writing, Dead by Daylight will be free to play from October 27 until November 1, and it is currently on sale for $7.99 on the Steam page.

Source