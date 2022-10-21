God Of War: Ragnarok Will Have Four Graphical Modes

It seems as though God of War: Ragnarok will be quite the spectacle regardless of how and where players dive into it. Although the title was originally announced as being a PS5 game only, it was revealed sometime later that the sequel to God of War would be heading to PS4 as well. As such, a variety of options have needed to be put in place to ensure that the game runs smoothly and looks gorgeous on both platforms.

Thankfully, new details from Sony, as confirmed in Press Start, have emerged as to the specific graphical settings God of War: Ragnarok will offer for players. In terms of frame rate and resolution targets, there are four available options. These are detailed as follows.

Favour Resolution – 4K/30FPS Locked

Favour Performance – 60 FPS Locked

Favour Resolution (High Frame Rate On) – 4K/40FPS Locked (HDMI 2.1 required)

Favour Performance (High Frame Rate On) – Targeting 120 FPS (HDMI 2.1 required)

With much of the gaming world heavily fixated on the topic of frame rates and graphical performance right now, it’s great to see Sony offering such a range of options for God of War: Ragnarok. In particular, the option of a 40 FPS mode is perhaps a happy medium for those who don’t want the 30 FPS experience but perhaps don’t have the hardware to run the game at 60 or 120 FPS. It’s especially interesting to see this included in a new AAA release, especially when you consider the recent furore over Gotham Knights‘ revelation of the game a locked 30 frames per second only, with no available Performance Mode on consoles. God of War: Ragnarok is clearly a visually intensive game with perhaps more demanding graphics to contend with though, so with that in mind, it kind of makes sense to offer a wider spectrum of resolution targets and frame rate options to suit players on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

It’s worth noting that the high frame rate modes available will require the use of an HDMI 2.1-compatible TV or monitor. However, Press Start is keen to stress that the game runs incredibly smoothly and looks graphically stunning both at 40 FPS in Favour Resolution with VRR enabled, but also in the game’s Favour Performance mode too. Considering the level of detail and technical work that’s clearly gone into the making of God of War: Ragnarok, it’s evident that Sony Santa Monica has worked hard to ensure that the game’s performance and presentation are optimal for its player base as well.

God of War: Ragnarok is set to release in a couple of weeks and a new mini-series documenting the development of the game is now available to catch up with on YouTube. In addition, the sequel has been getting lots of positive feedback from the early previews around games media so far, which is only serving to add to the excitement for this long-awaited sequel.

God of War: Ragnarok is available on November 9 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Source