Players of Gotham Knights Slam Titles UI and Graphics

Today is the launch day for Gotham Knights, a game that has been in development for many years by WB Montreal, the team behind the Batman Arkham Origins title. While that game wasn’t technically part of the trilogy that Rocksteady made, gamers still hold it in high regard. So when it was heard that they were the ones who were making this new game, many were excited. In addition, all the previews for the title looked solid. Many were intrigued by the teases of a fully open-world Gotham City to explore, the Court of Owls being in the game, etc. But, just as with the critics of the title, some fans aren’t singing its praises.

On Reddit, many gamers came out to complain about certain things they were seeing. One of the biggest complaints was about the graphics. The game was noted to have performance issues on consoles due to its 30 FPS issue, but these fans took it one step further. They stressed how Gotham Knights looked worse than the Arkham games that came out over seven years ago! That’s not something you want to hear from someone playing your supposedly next-gen game. That brings us to the UI, which the Redditors were also happy to mock:

The picture above is an in-game shot of the gear menu, and as one Redditor noted, “it looks like a mobile game.” They’re not entirely wrong, as the big icons with the numbers are what you’d usually see from a mobile title and not a AAA video game from a big-name developer. The commentors of the image went to town on this and the game as a whole. To them, this game was “a joke” in certain ways, and the collector’s edition for the title was $299, which means that it was incredibly overpriced for a game that’s not worth it.

Sadly, these thoughts line up with many reviewers who said the game had potential but didn’t live up to it. One of their biggest complaints was that while Gotham City was fully explorable, it wasn’t worth checking out, mainly because the side quests and other non-main story content were repetitive and didn’t advance things in a meaningful way.

The combat was a mixed bag too. Some praised the four different playstyles you could use, while others said it was clunky and non-intuitive. Other issues noted in the reviews were the plot, the RPG elements feeling pointless, the lack of need for the co-op, and so on.

On the other hand, there were some positive reviews for the game, and some players have gone online to praise the title as “fun” and a great representation of the characters.

So as in all things, you might have to try it out yourself to see if you like it or not.

