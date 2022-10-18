The Resident Evil Showcase Is Happening On October 20

Resident Evil has been one of Capcom’s premiere franchises and a popular survival horror franchise. The developer appears to always be working on something new for the series and fans have known that both Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and the much-anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 are on the way. Capcom had previously announced a new Resident Evil Showcase would take place in October to reveal more about both titles, and now the Japanese developer has given this presentation a date. The Resident Evil Showcase will take place on October 20 and 6 PM ET. It will be available to watch live on the official Twitch channel of the franchise.

The news comes from an official announcement made on Twitter in which the studio simply says: “The next Resident Evil Showcase begins October 20. Featuring Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, everyone is welcome to co-stream the event!”

It seems that Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4 remake will be the core focus of this presentation, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Capcom has something more up its sleeve.

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition is a new version of Resident Evil Village that includes the base game as well as The Winters Expansion DLC. This new expansion can also be purchased separately for players who already own the base version of the game and it comes with three major features. The expansion will add a third-person mode to the campaign and let players experience the entire adventure from a new perspective. This DLC is also adding The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, which will bring new stages to the Mercenaries mode alongside three new playable characters. Those characters are Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu. Finally, the expansion brings with it the Shadows of Rose story DLC. This will be a new narrative-driven campaign that puts players into the shoes of Rosemary Winters in a story set after the events of the main game.

Beyond Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, fans of the series have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. Capcom has only teased us with brief glimpses of the game so far, so hopefully, the Resident Evil Showcase will provide fans with a more in-depth look at what they can expect from Leon S. Kennedy’s bizarre adventure through rural Spain. What we’ve seen of the game so far looks to be visually impressive thanks to Capcom’s Reach for the Moon engine.

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition will be released on October 28 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24, 2023, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source