Will the Finale of Pokémon Journeys See Ash Become Champion?

Ash has collected quite a team of Pokémon this time around.

Ash Ketchum has become a bit of a loveable loser over the years. The boy who doesn’t age has come so close, yet so far away from achieving his dream of becoming a Pokémon Champion, with some attempts being more memorable than others. Well, the finale of Pokémon Journeys: The Series could be set to change that for good, as the new trailer reveals all.

The finale of Pokémon Journeys: The Series is wrapping up the latest arc of the Pokémon animated series, and it could be showcasing an absolute bombshell. The English dub of the third season will air on Netflix on October 21, but the Japanese version has already made fans aware of Ash’s standing in the top eight finals. Obviously, if you don’t want to be spoiled about the possible outcome, then this might not be the article for you.

Ash has managed to turn heads in this latest quest to become a Pokémon champion, and it’s been nothing short of a miracle to be honest, especially because we know how much failure this boy has had. Ash finally has a worthy team at his disposal though, which has made things a lot easier – I remember when he went entered a Pokémon League with three starter Pokémon, a Noctowl, and his trusty Pikachu, he seems to have learned his lesson.

Serebii Update: A special trailer has been released for the finals of the Pokémon World Coronation Series in the anime https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr

pic.twitter.com/U9JsvNPLJ6 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 14, 2022 The new trailer for the Japanese version of Pokémon Journeys

He has beaten every foe that has come before him, and it is now Ash vs Leon, the Champion of the Galar Region, who battle it out for the top spot. Ash’s dream team is impressive, it consists of a Dragonite, Gengar, Lucario, Sirfetch’d, Dracovish, and Pikachu of course – if he doesn’t win then he’s only got himself to blame.

As you can work out from the trailer above, it is in Japanese, but you can tell that Ash’s friends and companions have come out to cheer him on in the final match. The trailer only shows some small snippets of the actual battle, but it does seem as if a couple of Ash’s Pokémon are coming a bit unstuck against Leon’s powerful team of evolved Pokémon. This latest arc has been an interesting one though, with it focusing on the Pokémon World Coronation Series, a competition that brings trainers from all over the world to compete in a global championship.

The series has also included parts of Sword & Shield, characters, and Pokémon from all throughout the games and anime, it means that Pokémon Journeys has become quite the showcase, with it consisting of a bit of everything. There’s even a rumor that this show will retire Ash Ketchum if he was to take home the prize, with him finally achieving his dream and no longer bringing shame to his little Pallet Town. Japan will know first what happens when the episode airs, and the final showdown is set to be presented over three episodes, so you know it’s going to be a good one.

