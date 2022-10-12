John Carpenter Is Interested In A Dead Space Movie

As long as John makes it like The Thing and not Ghosts Of Mars, it'll probably be good.

Iconic horror film director John Carpenter has his eyes set on one particular video game adaptation: Dead Space.

He gave these statements in an interview with the AV Club:

“AVC: Have you ever thought about adapting a game?

JC: The only one I can think of, and I’ve mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that.

AVC: Do you have a favorite out of that series?

JC: Well, any of them were really good. I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked.”

John, is of course, known to be a gamer himself. In this interview, he repeated his assertion from four years ago that he would love to do a soundtrack for a video game, and it’s just that no one has asked him yet.

As for what he’s been playing now, John cited the likes of Assassins Creed Valhalla, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Borderlands 3, Horizon: Forbidden West, and interestingly enough, Fallout 76. John was there for the launch bugs of Fallout 76, and he says he really did enjoy the game after Bethesda released their patches to deal with the bugs.

As another aside, John was once again asked about Hideo Kojima, to which he answered that he just received a letter from the Japanese developer, where Kojima just asked him how he was doing. John did not elaborate it in this interview, but this question occasionally returns because Kojima’s breakout game, the original Metal Gear Solid for MSX and Famicom/NES, had taken so much ‘inspiration’ from John’s movie Escape from New York that Kojima and his company Konami was almost hit with a lawsuit. John did not pursue that lawsuit, and in fact he blocked that suit from going through. That letter Kojima sent John, was supposedly his renumeration for not going through with that lawsuit.

As for Dead Space, most horror film and video game fans will likely agree that it’s as perfect a fit for the director as could be possible. Glen Schofield did not mince words about taking creative inspiration from movies like Alien, 2001 A Space Odyssey, and John’s own horror classic, the 1982 remake of The Thing. As was already discussed above, John’s work also inspired the creation of Metal Gear Solid, and perhaps unfairly forgotten is that his version of The Thing received a video game adaptation itself in 2002.

It’s such a great idea that it is a genuine shame that EA hadn’t thought to offer such a project for him to coincide with their own Dead Space Remake. Still, John himself is sure to have been following that project and will be one of us playing it as soon as launch.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Source: AV Club