Lost Ark Roadmap Promises New Classes, Difficult Raids

Smilegate has revealed a detailed roadmap for the free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark through 2023. The title has been rolling out new content continuously since it was first released in the West this February, and players have plenty to look forward to in the coming months, from new classes to dangerous new raids. The recent Rage with the Machinist patch added the Machinist Advanced Class to the title along with the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid. As if that wasn’t enough, October, November, and December are about to be absolutely packed with fresh content.

This month, the limited-time Mystic Abyss Raid will be added to the title. Players will need to destroy the Guardian Mystic, known also as the Herald of Vairgrys, before dangerous mists wreak havoc across the land. The Scale of Harmony will be applied during this event, altering character stats to match the Guardian’s level. You’ll need to be at Item Level 1302 or higher to take on the Mystic, and those taking part can expect to walk away with some huge weekly rewards.

October will also see the Inferno difficulty of the Vykas Legion raid being added to the title. Players will need to be at Item Level 1460 to take on this extremely tough challenge. Additionally, players will be able to take on the Achates Trial Guardian Raid, and Arkpass Season 2 will be coming soon. A Halloween edition of Neria’s Wardrobe will be added towards the end of the month.

In November, the Reaper Advanced Class will be coming to Lost Ark. This is a stealth-based Assassin sub-class. The Summoner Advanced Class will be added in December as a Mage sub-class capable of calling forth elemental spirits to aid them on the battlefield. December will also bring with it the Brelshaza Legion Raid and the Caliligos Guardian Raid.

See the full roadmap here.

Released as an open beta in South Korea in 2018, the full title was released in December 2019, winning six game awards at the Korea Game Awards 2019. The game tasks players with searching for the Ark, an artifact that once helped save the land of Arkesia. Kazeros, Lord of the Abyss, is threatening to destroy the realm’s peace, and it’s up to players to stop him.

Even prior to Lost Ark‘s official release in the West in February, the MMO peaked at 532,476 players on Steam consisting of those with early access. Although recieved well by audiences, the game has struggled with bots despite having a robust fraud and bot prevention system in place. Users having spent under $5 on Steam have their accounts restricted, and cannot initiate trades with other players, exchange Royal Crystals for gold, or send in-game mail.

Lost Ark is available to play for free on PC via Steam.

Source