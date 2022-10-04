Bayonetta 3 Reveals Cast of Characters Ahead of Release

Eight years after the initial release of Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U, the long-awaited third game in the PlatinumGames series is only weeks away. Ahead of the launch of Bayonetta 3 on the Switch on October 28, Nintendo has released a bit more information about the characters we’ll see in the newest entry. While some familiar faces make an appearance in the new infographic, there are also some curious new additions.

Everyone’s favorite femme fatale Bayonetta is returning with a new hairstyle and over-the-top outfit sure to be a cosplayer’s dream. “Armed with magic, hair-raising combos, and a little extra help from her Infernal Demons, Bayonetta is ready to SLAY,” reads the post from Nintendo.

Also returning is Bayonetta’s friend and rival Jeanne, dressed in pink and wielding a truly terrifying gun. Nintendo promises that “this motorcycle-riding, trash talkin’ Umbra Witch brings her own set of dangerous (yet fashionable) surprises.”

As far as new characters go, aspiring players now have a more detailed look at Viola and Cheshire. Viola is a supposed witch-in-training, and while it isn’t clear where she’s from, Nintendo stresses that she’s “visiting.” Ready to do anything she can to stop the Homunculi, she’s joined by her demon companion Cheshire, a colorful cat with a free spirit.

Check out the infographic below.

Curiously, there is no mention of Luka, who has appeared in the previous two titles and who was shown to appear in Bayonetta 3 in a recent trailer. Cereza is also noticeably absent. The game’s story still remains somewhat mysterious, as plenty of elements are being hidden until release day. With her alternate selves and friends new and old, Bayonetta will travel to the island of Thule in order to take on man-made threats known as Homunculi. The stakes are much higher this time around, as the titular character is tasked with not only saving her universe, but the multiverse as well.

In a recent blog post, the game’s director Yusuke Miyata discussed changes to gameplay and what fans can expect.

“We have added even more depth and variety to the already stylish gameplay,” Miyata wrote. “Experience brand-new gameplay features such as Demon Slave, which lets Bayonetta control Infernal Demons at will to obliterate enemies, and Demon Masquerade, where Bayonetta fuses with an Infernal Demon to uniquely control the demons and wield even more formidable magic power. We are confident that we have created a Bayonetta title that hosts the highest degree of freedom and the most content-dense experience in the entire series.”

After a very long wait, Bayonetta 3 is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. Bayonetta 1 and 2 are now available to play on the Nintendo Switch, having just recieved new updates including additional language support. PlatinumGames recommends that those new to the series play the first two games before picking up the third title.

