SEGA Exec Reveals Why Company Made Sonic the Hedgehog Movies

When you look at the history of video games, you’ll often see many companies taking chances on new ideas, new ways to play, new characters to bring to life, and so on. In contrast, when you look at the history of video game adaptations, you often see a series of terrible choices, casting, plots, and an overall desire to cash in on a popular property despite having no clue what the property is in nature. Video game adaptation successes like the original Tomb Raider movie, Detective Pikachu, and the Castlevania anime were exceptions, not the rule. Funnily enough, the most successful video game adaptation line that grossed a lot of money and received a lot of praise is the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action films.

But considering the history we just told you about, it might have surprised you that SEGA was making a Sonic the Hedgehog film in the first place, especially since the games were waning in popularity due to a lack of quality titles by Sonic Team. However, an interview with SEGA senior executive officer Toru Nakahara, a producer for the movies, revealed that the film going forward was more about the opportunity to impart Sonic to a new generation than it was about making money.

In his own words, Sonic was in a unique position where the parents of kids knew about the blue blur due to his early days on SEGA consoles, but kids and teens might not have been as familiar with him:

“So it was easy to imagine that if a Sonic movie came out, this would be a great opportunity for Sonic not only to be known to many generations, but also to areas where Sonic may have never been well known especially considering that movie promotion budget far exceeds that of a video game.”

He’s not wrong, and that promotional campaign for the first Sonic movie was legendary and infamous all at the same time.

Nakahara was willing to admit that he knew about all the flops and even heard the whispers of the Sonic film being likely to fail like the others. But in his mind, this was a chance to try something new like SEGA had done when it first burst onto the market. Of course, there were challenges behind the scenes as Paramount and SEGA had to balance one another out to make a movie that was both fair to the games and viewable by a broad audience.

The results speak for themselves. The first movie broke the video game adaptation record in box office gross, and the sequel did even better! A third movie is already confirmed, and a Knuckles spinoff is coming to Paramount+. So yes, it was a risk, but it was a risk that truly paid off.

Source: Pia