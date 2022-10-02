Kingdom Season 5 Announced For January 2024, Key Visual Revealed

The official Twitter account announced on Saturday that Kingdom Season 5 is set to premiere in January 2024. An announcement video and key visual for the new season were revealed after the Season 4 finale. Both showcase the character Kan Ki (aka The Beheader), who is one of the Six Great Generals of Qin from the series. No other information regarding Kingdom Season 5 has been released at this time.

Kingdom Anime Series

Kingdom began airing in 2012 and is a direct adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The first two seasons animated by Studio Pierrot spanned the course of 77 episodes and received their fair share of criticism for lackluster artwork and less-than-appealing cgi. Despite the flaws, fans still clamored for the intricate and historical story the series brings. When Season 3 was announced in 2019, it was revealed that an entirely new production team would be working on the series, a decision that benefitted the anime series greatly.

The third season would go on to be animated by both Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost (a subsidiary of Pierrot), who would also help animate the recent fourth season of Kingdom. Not only did the series receive an entirely new production team, but the series itself also turned to strictly 2D animation and stayed away from the 3DCGI used in the first two seasons–another beneficial decision that led the series to a boost in ratings across all platforms. And the wonderful decisions don’t stop there.

Hara personally requested legendary music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto to produce the soundtrack for Season 3 and onward to which they accepted. Other notable series the two have co-produced soundtracks for include Attack on Titan: The Final Season, 86 Eighty-Six, and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga.

Kingdom Season 4 – key visual

Kingdom Manga

Kingdom began serialization in Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006 and has a total of 66 volumes published so far. The manga is still ongoing with chapter 735 set to be the next released after the series went on a short break. Despite the unfortunate lack of popularity the anime has received, it’s the opposite with the manga. Kingdom has gone on to be one of the best-selling manga of all time with over 90 million copies in circulation as of June 2022. This feat now puts the series at #20 on the all-time best-selling list and makes it the 4th best-selling seinen manga of all time behind Golgo 13 (300 million), Crayon Shin-chan (148 million), and Oishinbo (135 million). Remind you, Kingdom has that many copies in circulation with a single physical English release either.

Kingdom’s history gets even more interesting knowing that Hara was once an assistant for Takehiko Inoue, the creator of the legendary seinen manga series Vagabond and Real. Some of Hara’s own assistants while working on Kingdom have gone on to release their own manga, one of them being Sui Ishida, the creator of the iconic series Tokyo Ghoul.

