My Hero Academia Season 6 Premiere Is Now Live!

It may have seemed like forever to some fans, but the wait is now over. My Hero Academia Season 6 has arrived! Not only has it come, but you can watch it via the source link at the bottom of this article. It’ll take you to the Crunchyroll page so you can view it. To be clear, you will need a Crunchyroll account to view it. It’s a big moment for fans and for the anime itself. Season 6 of the show aims to be the biggest the series has ever done, and the first episode, “A Quiet Beginning,” doesn’t disappoint.

We won’t spoil too much of what happens, but we will say that you will get your wish if you want action right off the bat. The Pro-Heroes and young allies, which include Class 1-A, will head right into the lion’s den to take on the Paranormal Liberation Army and their monstrous forces. They’ll split into two groups to get the job done, with each side taking powerful Pro-Heroes to ensure victory. What happens next? Well, you’ll have to watch for yourselves and find out! But, we will give you the official synopsis for the premiere to tide you over until you can watch:

“Through Hawks’ reconnaissance, the professional heroes gather together after obtaining info on the hideout of the Paranormal Liberation Front led by Shigaraki and at the hospital where the Doctor creates the Nomus. Finally, the all-out war between Heroes and Villains begins!”

This event is five seasons in the making. Ever since we met Shigaraki, we knew that he had a bigger plan in mind for how to take down the Pro-Hero society. He started by trying to take out All Might at the end of Season 1, but it didn’t work. Then, he began to build up his forces, even taking out rival groups to ensure he couldn’t be held back from his goal. Finally, in Season 5, he fulfilled the wishes of All For One by improving his Quirk ability and bringing the Meta Liberation Army to heel under his leadership. Now reborn as the Paranormal Liberation Front, they’re going to unleash their power soon enough to throw Japan and the world into disarray.

If you’ve read the manga, you’ll know that things will heat up quickly. Plus, there will be casualties on both sides. So it’s going to be interesting to watch My Hero Academia Season 6 and see how far they go into the war arc and how they’ll depict critical moments that will shock fans.

The team behind the anime has promised lots of action and that each episode will have a standout moment. The sixth season has now begun. So let’s watch where it goes.

Source: Crunchyroll