PlayStation Plus October 2022 Lineup Revealed

In what seems like a first (or this writer clearly wasn’t looking hard enough), PlayStation Plus Essential games for the coming month have been revealed before they’ve been splashed all over every corner of the internet – congratulations PlayStation. October’s three games are an impressive trio that, as always, all speaking to a wide gambit of players, engaging racing game fans, fans of superheroes and fighting games, as well as first-person shooters and the creativity of indie developers. The lineup is as follows, revealed on the PlayStation Blog:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5, PS4) – Collect, build and race in this fantastic arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Earn new vehicles then take them to the track to race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. One you’ve raced, why not try and build your own course? Create amazing layout inside and outside the track editor. Ad loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races, then share your creation online for other players to try. Injustice 2 (PS4) – The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC universe with the biggest superhuman roster. Select from twisted versions of iconic heroes and supervillains and bring epic-scale battles to awe-inspiring locations across the globe. Take on other players locally and online, or immerse yourself in the story-driven single player campaign as Batman struggles against Superman’s regime. You’ll earn gear after every match to equip, customize and evolve your roster. SUPERHOT (PS4) – Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, SUPERHOT is the first-person shooter in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. SUPERHOT‘s polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important—on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.

The blog post also takes the opportunity to remind players that the current slate of titles, Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem will soon be departing the Essential tier to allow the trio of new titles to take their place and so players will have until Monday, October 3 to redeem them before they disappear. The new slate of games will be available to players from October 4, to October 31, 2022, before they too are replaced with a new collection of titles. The blog also states, “The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month” which presumably means that we’ll have those full details in the next 24 to 48 hours considering our current proximity to the end of the month.

Source