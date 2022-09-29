Suzume no Tojimari New Trailer Revealed, Additional Cast Announced

A new trailer for the upcoming film Suzume no Tojimari was revealed on Wednesday. The sci-fi adventure film will release in theaters across Japan on November 11 making it Director Makoto Shinkai’s 13th film and his third in the past six years.

In addition to the new trailer, additional cast members were also announced that includes the following:

Hokuto Matsumura as Sota Munakata

Nanoka Hara as Suzume Iwato

Eri Fukatsu as Tamaki Iwato

Shota Sometani as Minoru Okabe

Sairi Ito as Ninomiya Rumi

Kana Hanazawa as Camellia Iwato

Kotone Hanase as Chika Kaifu

Matsumoto Koshiro IX as Youro Munakata

Suzume no Tojimari Staff

Shinkai will be directing the film and writing the screenplay while Masayoshi Tanaka handles the character designs. Takumi Tanji is listed as the art director for the film and Kenichi Tsuchiya as the animation director. If those names working alongside Shinkai sound familiar then that’s a good thing. Tanaka, Tanji, and Tsuchiya have all worked with Shinkai on his previous movies inlcuding Your Name and Weathering With You in the same roles. And why is that particularly a good thing? Well, keep reading.

Makoto Shinkai Films

Shinkai has grown a reputation over the years as one of the most, if not the most, critically acclaimed anime film director of modern times. He’s a 6x award winning director (13x nominated) that directed hit movies such as Your Name, Weathering With You, and Voices of a Distant Star, all of which are award-winners.

In 2003, Shinkai won the award for Best Director at the 8th AMD Awards for Voices of a Distant Star. Then 14 years later, Shinkai became nominated as a director for nine separate awards for his film Your Name, of which he took home four awards that include the Arigato Award at the 2016 Tokyo International Film Festival, Best Director at the 2016 Nikkan Sports Film Awards, Best Director at the 2017 Tokyo Anime Award Festival, and also Best Animation Director at the 2017 Japan Movie Critics Awards.

This is not even counting the 17 awards the film Your Name itself has won between 2016 and 2018. Your Name went on to be the third highest-grossing anime film of all time raking in a whopping $380 million at the worldwide box office, falling just short of Spirited Away’s $395 million. But it’s worth mentioning that the movie actually surpassed Spirited Away until Spirited Away officially released in China back in 2019 moving the worldwide earnings back above Your Name).

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 05: Director Makoto Shinkai speaks at the “Your Name” press conference at Montage Beverly Hills on December 5, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Funimation)

Shinkai would also go on to win Best Director for Weathering With You at the 2020 Tokyo Anime Award Festival, which was also nominated for both the Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production and Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production categories at the 2020 Annie Awards. Weathering With You didn’t win as many accolades as Your Name, but winning seven awards in of itself is no small feat. Not to mention, the film ended up becoming the 7th highest grossing anime film of all-time earning over $193 million, which was just recently surpassed by the hit movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

So not only has Shinkai taken how four directorial awards and over 20 separate awards for his films, but he also created two top 10 highest grossing anime films ever made. And if that doesn’t get you excited for Suzume no Tojimari, then I don’t know what will, especially knowing he has the same team around him as his previous two films mentioned above.

Weathering With You

Suzume no Tojimari Synopsis

Doors of Disaster open across Japan, bringing misfortune. 17-year-old Suzume lives in a quiet town in the Kyushu region in Japan. The story begins when she meets a young man on a journey to discover all the doors. She follows him and finds an old door at an abandoned building in the mountains. As if drawn by something, she reaches out… This is the start of her journey across Japan to lock up the doors that bring disasters. Makoto Shinkai’s modern adventure and story about a girl’s freedom and growth sets off.

Source: Official Suzume no Tojimari Twitter