PlayStation Stars Launch Begins In Asia Today

Recently, PlayStation shared with its fans some details on how PlayStation Stars, the console manufacturer’s own rewards program for the committed fans of the platform. Now the news has broken that the system is beginning its worldwide rollout today, and a new post on the PlayStation Blog from Vice President, Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise, Grace Chen, shares all of the key details for players around the world as they eagerly await their chance to check Stars out.

In the blog post, Chen writes,

What an exciting moment for PlayStation! Today marks the first regional launch of our new loyalty program – PlayStation Stars. I am pleased to usher in this new initiative for our PlayStation community, launching first in Asia, which celebrates our players’ achievements with fun and delightful campaigns and the ability to earn rewards such as points and digital collectibles. With this launch, we commence our global rollout for PlayStation Stars, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to evolve the program by adding new features, rewards, benefits and ways to enjoy what you love about PlayStation

It is from this point that Chen shares the specific dates that players in various regions around the world can begin to engage with the PlayStation Stars program and what players need to do to get involved in the action. PlayStation Stars is beginning its rollout in the Asian region today, before launching in North and South America next week, October 5, and finally in Europe and Australia on October 13.

The detailing of the program from PlayStation has still patchy up until this point, but Chen’s post further outlines how the program will work on a month-to-month basis,

How does the program work?

With PlayStation Stars, you earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities. Our “Monthly Check-In” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward. Other campaigns will ask you to earn specific trophies, or even be among one of the first players to platinum a blockbuster title in their country/region. One of our first campaigns is called “Hit Play/1994” where members who correctly launch games that match song-based clues receive a special collectible. Campaigns are updated regularly so check the PlayStation App to see new campaigns.

The rewards themselves have also been a source of confusion for some, but the post clarifies to players that rewards can take the form of loyalty points or digital collectibles. The points that you accumulate can be spent on items such as PSN wallet credit, “exclusive digital collectibles, and select PlayStation Store products. and select PlayStation Store products. As an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for purchases on PlayStation Store.”

The digital collectibles themselves, are not one of a kind, though some can be quite rare. The digital collectibles that have so far been announced include a Star Gazer Telescope, Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PocketStation, Toro, and Kuro, and all can be viewed in a display case on the PlayStation App.

Source