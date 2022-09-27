The Nioh Games Are Not Looking Likely to Appear on Xbox

Image is taken from the Nioh series

It does seem to be the case that Xbox users miss out on a lot more PlayStation exclusives than the other way around, and they’ve just been hit with some more disappointing news as well. It has been confirmed by Team Ninja that its Nioh games won’t be heading to Xbox anytime soon, which might not go down well with some of you. Both the Nioh games were originally released on PlayStation 4 and PC but never quite made it over to the Xbox

In a recent interview with VGC, the director of Nioh, Fumihiko Yasuda, basically rejected any possibility of the games reaching Xbox consoles. “There’s nothing really to note about that. Currently, there’s not much possibility of having Nioh on Xbox platforms, but we do hope Xbox fans enjoy Wo Long and look forward to that game coming out. That’s probably all we can say on that at the moment,” explained Yasuda.

This might give off the impression that Team Ninja isn’t too impressed with Xbox or its Game Pass feature, but that isn’t the case at all because the studio’s upcoming game will be available on Xbox’s Game Pass, as well as PlayStation and PC. The upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features an online multiplayer mode, so the hope is that the Game Pass will help boost that.

The new official gameplay trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Yasuda also commented on the assistance Xbox Game Pass will give to the online community: “We do think it is a really big positive to have the game on Xbox Game Pass, it means that many new players will try it out, and that will help the online community potentially grow.” You’ve hit the nail on the head, Mr. Yasuda.

The decision to make this game available on Game Pass also means that a Team Ninja title can now be accessed by a brand-new community of people for the first time. I’m not trying to put words in people’s mouths or anything, but this is sure to excite a lot of Xbox users out there that have been dying to play the Nioh games but haven’t been able to because of certain restrictions that have been mentioned above.

Another fact that will help with the release of Team Ninja’s upcoming game being available on Game Pass is the surge in Xbox users in Japan. There is a massively improved presence for Xbox in Japan now, and the Game Pass will certainly help a lot more people get acquainted with the Xbox platform. It is common knowledge that Nintendo dominates the Japanese market, with the Nintendo Switch being the sole console in the country, but Xbox’s improved sales can only be a good thing for a studio trying to break into that world.

Source