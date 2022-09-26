Valkyrie Elysium Shares Lengthy New Gameplay Trailer

With its release date coming up in a couple of days, Square Enix has treated fans to a new look at some of Valkyrie Elysium‘s gameplay. The exciting-looking action RPG is set to launch this Friday, September 29 and as such, the excitement is starting to build.

Players can get a bit more of a feel for the expected skillset at their disposal as the titular Valkyrie, as we get to see her in action in the latest trailer. As the lone potential saviour of a doomed world, Valkyrie has some major challenges to overcome on her main campaign, which, according to a recent review in Famitsu, will take players around 20 hours to complete. The game will, of course, also feature a sizeable number of sidequests, which means the actual playtime of the game will be as long as players want to spend their time on it. The game will also feature a whole host of multiple endings, meaning there’ll be plenty of potential replay value in this JRPG-meets-Viking-lore style of adventure.

With some fairly fast past and challenging-looking combat to get stuck into, it looks as though Valkyrie Elysium could be a highly enjoyable adventure for those looking to fill a fantasy RPG-shaped void in their lives this year. You can check out the extensive new gameplay trailer right here for a preview of the combat and overall vibe of the game ahead of its release on Friday.

In addition to a deeper look at the game’s combat, players can also get a bit more of an idea about the game’s system for skill trees and boss encounters from the trailer. Valkyrie demonstrates some pretty awesome fighting prowess in the footage, including the use of what seems to be a magically or perhaps elementally-charged spear or polearm to cut enemies down with. It looks as though the spear can be launched and spun in combat as well as being used in melee encounters, although we’ll have to wait and see exactly what skills and abilities the Valkyrie has up her sleeve when the game launches in full.

The trailer also showcases some of the impressive combat range of Valkyrie’s opponent Hilde in the boss fight shown. Hilde has been confirmed will return as a playable character in a new game mode that will be heading to PlayStation versions of Valkyrie Elysium. The special “Hilde’s Vengeance” mode will arrive alongside a time attack mode and new difficulty options as part of a free update to the game at some point in early November. Those on PC will be able to get their hands on the update as part of the launch of Valkyrie Elysium on Steam on November 11, where it will already be bundled in with the main game.

Valkyrie Elysium launches on September 29 and will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It’ll launch for PC via Steam on November 11.

Source