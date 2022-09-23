Rick Is The Next Character Joining MultiVersus

MultiVersus had an extremely successful launch with a large number of players dropping in to try the new free-to-play platforming fighting game. Developer Player First Games and publisher Warner Bros. Games have thus far made the most of the unusual crossover fighter by including characters that no one expected to exist in the same game. Characters like Shaggy from Scooby Doo can go toe to toe with Batman, and the developer is far from done with this. Player First Games has now revealed that the next character to be joining the MultiVersus roster will be Rick Sanchez from the popular animated series, Rick and Morty.

The news comes from the official Twitter account of MultiVersus, and it provides a brief trailer that can be viewed below. In the announcement Tweet, the developer used the hashtag “#ComingSoon” which hints that the character could appear in the game sooner rather than later. That said, the developer has not yet provided a concrete release date to let players know when they’ll be able to get their hands on Rick just yet.

In the trailer, Wonder Woman is squaring off with Reindog and it appears to be an even battle. Eventually, Reindog attacks Wonder Woman with a projectile fireball but before it can connect, a green portal appears. A Meeseeks, from Rick and Morty, emerges from the portal just in time to block the attack, and it’s followed by a few before Rick makes his grand entrance.

As this was only a cinematic trailer, there are no details on how Rick will be when it comes to gameplay. Some of the Meeseeks seen in the trailer are carrying items like a golf club, so perhaps these could be weapons that are implemented into Rick’s arsenal of attacks, but it’s impossible to say for certain at this moment.

For players of MultiVersus, the news of Rick being a playable character may not be much of a surprise. Morty has already been in the game as a playable character, and the Meeseeks are also in the game in various training modes. With that in mind, fans likely expected that Rick would make his way to MultiVersus at some point in the future.

Before Rick, the most recent addition to MultiVersus was Gizmo, from the Gremlins movie franchise. The Gremlins villain Stripe, as well as the DC Comics character Black Adam, are also notable characters that were confirmed for the game.

In other MultiVersus news, the game has received numerous patches to improve overall gameplay and the balance of specific characters. Update 1.02 improved the hitbox and hurtbox systems of the game, which helped to improve accurate hit detection in matches. There were also changes to help make projectiles easier to understand.

MultiVersus is free-to-play and currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

