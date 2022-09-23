Theatrhythm Final Bar Line’s Packed Track List Revealed

With 385 tracks to get through, setting aside some time would be smart.

During this month’s Nintendo Direct, fans of Square Enix’s legendary collection of game soundtracks were treated to a special announcement. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, the newest entry in the action rhythm game series, would be released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in February 2023.

The first game in the series, Theatrhythm Final Fantasy, was released for the Nintendo 3DS and iOS in 2012. A sequel, Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call, followed in 2014, with a third title Theatrhythm Dragon Quest released in 2015. An arcade version began appearing in Japan in 2016.

In each title, players must tap the screen or hit specific buttons in time with popular songs from past Square Enix titles. Within the main game, there are three unique stage styles, including Field (Overworld) Music, Battle Music, and Event Music. Certain stages feel like those from traditional rhythm games, while others require players to defeat enemies before a stage ends by tapping specific notes and triggering special abilities.

The upcoming title doesn’t only include music from Final Fantasy, but also pieces from other popular series like NieR, SaGa, and both Chrono Cross and Chrono Trigger. Those purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play additional tracks not included in the base game.

See the full tracklist below, as well as the tracks to be included with the first Season Pass and their expected release dates. Additional song packs are expected on October 11, 2023 and November 1, 2023.

You can also see whether each track is an EMS (Event Music Stage), FMS (Field Music Stage), or BMS (Battle Music Stage).

Final Fantasy

Airship (FMS)

Battle (BMS)

Castle Cornelia (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy (FMS)

Matoya’s Cave (FMS)

Mini Boss Battle (BMS)

Mt. Gulg (FMS)

Opening Theme (EMS, FMS)

Sunken Shrine (FMS)

Final Fantasy II

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle Them B (BMS)

Battle Theme A (BMS)

Chocobo Theme (FMS)

Dungeon (FMS)

Finale (FMS)

Main Theme of Final Fantasy II (FMS)

The Imperial Army (FMS)

The Rebel Army (EMS, BMS)

Tower of the Magi (FMS)

Town (FMS

Final Fantasy III

Aria, the Maiden of Water (EMS, FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Crystal Cave (FMS)

Crystal Tower (FMS)

Dark Crystal (FMS)

Doga and Unei (FMS)

Eternal Wind (FMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Forbidden Land Eureka (FMS)

Megalopolis Saronia (FMS)

The Boundless Ocean (FMS)

The Invincible (FMS)

Final Fantasy IV

Airship (FMS)

Another Moon (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Battle with the Four Fiends (BMS)

Final Fantasy IV Main Theme (FMS)

Lunar Whale (FMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

The Red Wings (FMS)

Theme of Love (EMS)

Theme of Love (FMS)

Tower of Zot (FMS)

Trojan Beauty (FMS)

Within the Giant (FMS)

Final Fantasy V

A New World (FMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Clash on the Big Bridge (BMS)

FInal Fantasy V Main Theme (BMS)

Four Hearts (FMS)

Harvest (FMS)

Home, Sweet Home (EMS, FMS)

In Search of Light (FMS)

Library of the Ancients (FMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

The Airship (FMS)

The Dawn Warriors (BMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

To the North Mountain (FMS)

Final Fantasy VI

Battle (BMS)

Battle to the Death (BMS)

Celes’s Theme (EMS, FMS)

Dancing Mad (BMS)

Edgar and Sabin’s Theme (FMS)

Grand Finale (BMS)

Last Dungeon (FMS)

Locke’s Theme (BMS)

Protect the Esper! (BMS)

Searching for Friends (FMS)

Terra’s Theme (FMS)

The Airship Blackjack (FMS)

The Decisive Battle (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII

Aerith’s Theme (EMS)

Birth of a God (BMS)

Cosmo Canyon (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle (FMS)

Fight On! (BMS)

Gold Saucer (FMS)

Highwind Takes to the Skies (FMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A (BMS)

Judgment Day (FMS)

Let the Battles Begin! (BMS)

Main Theme of FInal Fantasy VII (FMS)

One-Winged Angel (BMS)

Opening ~ Bombing Mission (BMS)

Rufus’s Welcoming Ceremony (FMS)

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children

Advent: One-Winged Angel (EMS, BMS)

Aerith’s Theme ~ Piano Version (FMS)

Battle in the Forgotten City (BMS)

Beyond the Wasteland (BMS)

Cloud Smiles (FMS)

Divinity II (BMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ FF7 AC Version (BMS)

Those Who Fight ~ Piano Version (BMS)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Encounter (BMS)

Flower Blooming in the Slums ~ Aerith’s Theme (FMS)

The Price of Freedom (BMS)

The SOLDIER Way (BMS)

Theme of Crisis Core ~ Succession (EMS)

Timely Ambush ~ Let the Battles Begin (FMS)

Last Order: FInal Fantasy VII

Last Order (BMS)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (All new to Final Bar Line)

Bombing Mission (BMS)

Collapsed Expressway (FMS)

High Five (BMS)

Hollow (EMS)

J-E-N-O-V-A ~ Quickening (BMS)

Let the Battles Begin ~ Ex-SOLDIER (BMS)

Main Theme of FF7 ~ Sector 7 Undercity (FMS)

Midgar Expressway (FMS)

One-Winged Angel Rebirth (BMS)

The Airbuster (BMS)

Tifa’s Theme ~ Seventh Heaven (FMS)

Final Fantasy VIII

Balamb Garden (FMS)

Blue Fields (FMS)

Don’t Be Afraid (BMS)

Ending Theme of FF8 (FMS)

Find Your Way (FMS)

Fisherman’s Horizon (FMS)

Force Your Way (BMS)

Liberi Fatali (BMS)

Love Grows (FMS)

Maybe I’m a Lion (BMS)

Premonition (BMS)

Shuffle or Boogie (BMS)

The Castle (FMS)

The Extreme (BMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun (BMS)

The Oath (FMS)

Waltz for the Moon (EMS, FMS)

Final Fantasy IX

A Place to Call Home (FMS)

Aboard the Hilda Garde (FMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 2 (BMS)

Behind the Door (EMS)

Behind the Door (FMS)

Dark City Treno (FMS)

Festival of the Hunt (BMS)

Ipsen’s Castle (FMS)

Iifa, the Ancient Tree of Life (FMS)

Over the Hill (FMS)

Rose of May (FMS)

Something to Protect ~ Beatrix’s Theme (BMS)

Sword of Fury (BMS)

The Darkness of Eternity (BMS)

The Final Battle (BMS)

Vamo’alla Flamenco (BMS)

Vivi’s Theme (FMS)

You’re Not Alone! (FMS)

Final Fantasy X and X-2

1000 Words ~ FFX-2 Mix (EMS)

A Contest of Aeons (BMS)

A Fleeting Dream (FMS)

Assault (BMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

Blitz-Off! (BMS)

Challenge (BMS)

Demise (BMS) – New for Final Bar Line

Fight with Seymour (BMS)

Final Battle (BMS)

Launch (FMS)

Let Me Blow You a Kiss (BMS)

Mi’ihen Highroad (FMS)

Movement in Green (FMS)

Otherworld (BMS)

Servants of the Mountain (FMS)

Spira Unplugged (FMS)

Suteki da ne (EMS, FMS)

The Farplane Abyss (FMS)

Thunder Plains (FMS)

Under Bevelle (FMS)

Via Purifico (FMS)

We’re the Gullwings! (FMS)

YuRiPa, Fight! No. 1 (BMS)

Final Fantasy XI

A New Horizon ~ Tavnazian Archipelago (BMS)

Awakening (BMS)

Battle Theme (BMS)

FF11 Opening Theme (EMS, BMS)

Fighter of the Crystal (BMS)

Gustaberg (FMS)

Heavens Tower (FMS)

Iron Colossus (BMS)

Melodies Errant (BMS)

Ragnarok (BMS)

Recollection (FMS)

Ronfure (FMS)

Sarutabaruta (FMS)

Selbina (FMS)

Shinryu (BMS)

The Sanctuary of Zi’Tah (FMS)

Tough Battle #2 (BMS)

Vana’diel March (FMS)

Voyager (FMS)

Final Fantasy XII

Battle with an Esper (BMS)

Boss Battle (BMS)

Ending Movie (BMS)

Final Fantasy ~ FF12 Version (BMS)

Flash of Steel (BMS)

Giza Plains (FMS)

Heart of a Child (FMS)

Life and Death (BMS)

Phon Coast (FMS)

Streets of Rabanastre (FMS)

Struggle for Freedom (BMS)

The Archadian Empire (EMS, FMS)

The Dalmasca Estersand (FMS)

The Mosphoran Highwaste (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIII

Blinded by Light (BMS)

Defiers of Fate (EMS, BMS)

Desperate Struggle (BMS)

Dust to Dust (BMS)

Eden Under Siege (BMS)

Fighting Fate (BMS)

March of the Dreadnoughts (FMS)

Nascent Requiem (BMS)

Saber’s Edge (BMS)

The Archylte Steppe (FMS)

The Gapra Whitewood (FMS)

The Sunleth Waterscape (FMS)

Will to Fight (BMS)

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Crazy Chocobo (FMS)

Eclipse (FMS)

Etro’s Champion (BMS)

Full Speed Ahead (BMS) – New

Groovy Chocobo (FMS)

Heart of Chaos (BMS)

Historia Crux (FMS)

Last Hunter (BMS)

Noel’s Theme ~ Final Journey (FMS)

Paradigm Shift (BMS)

Plains of Eternity (FMS) – New

Warrior Goddess (EMS)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Chaos (BMS)

Crimson Blitz (BMS)

Lightning Returns (BMS)

Savior of Souls (EMS, BMS)

The Dead Dunes (FMS)

The Glittering City of Yusnaan (FMS)

Final Fantasy XIV

A Light in the Storm (FMS)

A Long Fall (BMS) – New

Answers (EMS)

Engage (FMS)

Exponential Entropy (BMS)

Fallen Angel (BMS)

Good King Moggle Mog XII (BMS)

Hard to Miss (BMS)

Heroes (BMS)

Ink Long Dry (FMS)

Locus (BMS)

Metal ~ Brute Justice Mode (BMS)

Moebius (BMS)

Nemesis (BMS)

Oblivion (BMS)

Ominous Prognisticks (BMS)

On Westerly Winds (FMS)

Primal Judgment (BMS)

Promises to Keep (BMS) – New

Rise (BMS)

Serenity (FMS)

Sunrise (BMS) – New

The Land Breathes (BMS)

The Worm’s Tail (BMS)

Through the Maelstrom (BMS)

To the Sun (FMS)

Torn from the Heavens (BMS)

Triumph (BMS)

Ultima (BMS)

Under the Weight (BMS)

Wayward Daughter (BMS)

What Angel Wakes Me (BMS) – New

Who Brings Shadow (BMS) – New

Final Fantasy XV

Apocalypsis Noctis – (EMS)

Apocalypsis Noctis ~ Uncovered Trailer Version (BMS)

Dance of the Silver & Red – Episode Ardyn (BMS) – New

Episode Ignis Main Theme (FMS) – New

Flying R (FMS)

Hellfire (BMS)

Home Sweet Home ~ Theme of Episode Prompto (FMS) – New

Invidia (BMS)

Magna Insomnia (BMS)

Main Theme from FInal Fantasy (FMS)

Noctis (FMS)

Omnis Lacrima (BMS)

Shield of the King ~ Theme of Episode Gladiolus (FMS) – New

Somnus (FMS)

Stand Your Ground (BMS)

The Fight is On! (BMS)

Up for the Challenge (BMS)

Valse di Fantastica (FMS)

Veiled in Black (BMS)

Final Fantasy Tactics

Antipyretic (BMS)

Apoplexy (BMS)

Battle on the Bridge (BMS)

Bland Logo ~ Title Back (EMS) – New

Ovelia’s Theme (FMS)

Prologue Movie (FMS)

Trisection (BMS)

Ultima’s Transformation (BMS)

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 1 (BMS)

Battle 3 (BMS)

Hill of Destiny (BMS)

Last Castle (FMS)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Series

Across the Divide (FMS)

Monster Ronde (BMS)

Moonless Starry Night (EMS)

Promised Grace (FMS)

Today Comes to be Tomorrow (FMS)

United, Manifested (BMS)

Woebegone Creature (BMS)

Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

This is the End for You! (BMS)

Final Fantasy Type-0

Soar (FMS)

Tempus Finis (FMS)

The Beginning of the End (EMS, BMS)

The Earth Under Our Feet (FMS)

Vermillion Fire (BMS)

War: The White Weapon (BMS)

War: Warrior Wortha Thousand (BMS)

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light

Battle with Monsters (BMS) – New

The 4 Heroes of Light Main Theme (FMS) – New

World of Final Fantasy

World of Battle (BMS)

Mobius Final Fantasy

Bloodthirst (BMS)

Dancing Edge (BMS)

Femme Fatale (BMS)

Magic Madness (BMS)

Warrior of Light ~ Mobius Final Fantasy (BMS)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Battle: Chaos Advent (BMS) – New

Battle: False Night (BMS) – New

Jack’s Theme (BMS) – New

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Dungeon

Pop-Up Duel (BMS)

Raffaello Battle (BMS)

Theme of Dungeon Hero X (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy

Battle 1 Arrange ~ from FF9 (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Final Trailer (BMS)

Dissidia ~ Ending (BMS)

Keeping the Peace (FMS)

The Decisive Battle Arrange ~ From FF6 (BMS)

The Troops’ Advance (BMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim

Cantata Mortis (BMS)

Canto Mortis ~ An Undocumented Battle (FMS)

Dissidia 012 Duodecim Final Trailer (BMS)

Gate to the Rift (FMS)

Lux Concordiae (EMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade

Antipyretic Arrange ~ from FF Tactics (BMS)

Dancing Mad Arrange ~ from FF6 (BMS)

Eternal Wind Arrange ~ from FF3 (BMS)

God in Fire (BMS)

Massive Explosion (BMS)

Ominous pronisticks Arrange ~ from FF14 (BMS)

The Beginning of the End Arrange ~ from FF Type-0 (BMS)

The Rebel Army Arrange ~ from FF2 (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Dare to Defy (BMS)

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Spark (BMS)

Final Fantasy Record Keeper

Battle at the Big Bridge FFRK Arrange 2 ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Blinded by Light FFRK Arrange ~ from FF13 (BMS)

Chaos Shrine FFRK Arrange ~ from FF1 (BMS)

Crazy Motorcycle FFRK Arrange ~ from FF7 (BMS)

Stand Your Ground FFRK Arrange ~ from FF15 (BMS)

The Decisive Battle FFRK Arrange ~ from FF6 (BMS)

The Man with the Machine Gun FFRK Arrange ~ from FF8 (BMS)

Utakata FFRK Arrange ~ from FF Type-0 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy

Battle at the Big Bridge TFF Menu Vers. ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Chaos Shrine TFF Menu Vers. ~ from FF1 (BMS)

Return of the Warrior TFF Menu Vers. ~ from FF3 (BMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call

Attack Team TFFCC Menu Vers. from FFT (BMS)

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley (EMS)

TFF Curtain Call Special Arrange Medley Long Vers. (BMS) – New

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy All-Star Carnival

Ahead on our Way TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Battle at the Big Bridge TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF5 (BMS)

Fight With Seymour TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF10

J-E-N-O-V-A TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF7

Locke’s Theme TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF6 (BMS)

Matoya’s Cave TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF1 (FMS)

Prelude TFFAC Menu Vers. ~ from FF1 (FMS)

Special Arrange Medley TFFAC Vers. (BMS)

The Red Wings TFFAC Vers. ~ from FF4 (FMS)

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Final Bar Line

FF7 Special Arrange Medley (BMS) – New

Final Bar Line Special Battle Arrange Medley (BMS) – New

Final Fantasy Tribute – Thanks –

Opening Theme (BMS)

Bra*Bra Final Fantasy Brass de Bravo 1 & 2

Battle at the Big Bridge (BMS)

FF Medley (FMS)

FF Moogles’ Theme (FMS)

Mambo de Chocobo (FMS)

Digital Deluxe Version exclusive tracks include:

FF1 Battle Scene 2 ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF3 Zephyr Memories ~ Legend of the Eternal Wind (FMS)

FF3 Sailing Enterprise The Invincible ~ SQ Chips Vers. (FMS)

FF5 Clash on the Big Bridge ~ The Black Mages Vers. (BMS)

FF5 Clash on the Big Bridge ~ Modulation FF Arrangement (BMS)

FF6 Decisive Battle ~ Acoustic Arrangements Vers. (BMS)

FF7 Cosmo Canyon ~ Collabo Arrange (FMS)

FF7 Aerith’s Theme ~ Collabo Arrange

FF8 Eyes on Me (FMS)

FF9 You’re Not ALone ~ Battle SQ Vers.

FF9 Melodies of Life (FMS)

FF10 To Zanarkand (FMS)

FF10 The Skies Above ~ The Black Mages Vers. (BMS)

FF10-2 Eternity ~ Memory of Lightwaves (FMS)

FF11 Distant Worlds (FMS)

FF11 Fighters of the Crystal ~ The Star Onions Vers.

FF12 Kiss Me Goodbye (FMS)

FF13 Hope ~ Symphonic Poem Vers.

FF13 Eternal Love (FMS)

FF13 Blinded By Light ~ SE Jazz Vers.

Crystal Chronicles Kaze no ne (FMS)

FF14 Heavensward Rise ~ The Primals (BMS)

FF14 Shadowbringers A Long Fall ~ Scions & Sinners Arrangement Vers.

SaGa Volume 1 (February 16, 2023)

Enraged Battle (FF Legend)

Struggle to the Death (FF Legend 2)

The Conflict (Romancing SaGa)

Horrible SHadow (Romancing SaGa)

Beat Them Up! (Romancing SaGa)

Coup de Grace (Romancing SaGa)

Ardent Rhythm/Passionate Rhythm (Romancing SaGa ~ Minstrel Song)

Live A Live (March 1, 2023)

Megalomania

Live A Live

Birds Fly, Fish Swim

Go! Go! Steel Titan!

The World Ends With You (March 15, 2023)

World is Yours (Neo TWEWY)

Your Ocean (Neo TWEWY)

Breaking Free (Neo TWEWY)

Twister (TWEWY)

Calling (TWEWY)

Someday (TWEWY)

Nier Automata (March 29, 2023)

Dependent Weakling

Weight of the World

Amusement Park

A Beautiful Song

Emil’s Shop

SaGa Volume 2 (April 12, 2023)

The Celestial Protectors (SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambition)

Battle 4 (SaGa Frontier)

Alone (SaGa Frontier)

Battle 5 (SaGa Frontier)

Last Battle ~ T260G (SaGa Frontier)

Feldschlacht III (SaGa Frontier 2)

Misgestalt (SaGa Frontier 2)

Battle Theme 1 (Unlimited SaGa)

The second Season Pass will include:

NieR Gestalt/Replicant (April 26, 2023)

Fleeting Worlds/Outsider

Song of the Ancients – Fate

Hill of Radiant Winds

Kaine/Salvation

Song of the Ancients/Devola

Shadowlord

Chrono Trigger & Cross Volume 1 (May 17, 2023)

Wings that Cross Time (Chrono Trigger)

Chrono Trigger (Chrono Trigger)

Boss Battle 2 (Chrono Trigger)

Battle with Magus (Chrono Trigger)

Corridors of Time (Chrono Trigger)

Radical Dreamers – Le Tresor Interdit (Chrono Cross)

Chrono Trigger & Cross Volume 2 (June 7, 2023)

Robo’s Theme (Chrono Trigger)

Wind Scene (Chrono Trigger)

Frog’s Theme (Chrono Trigger)

World Revolution (Chrono Trigger)

To Far Away Times (Chrono Trigger)

Scars of Time (Chrono Chross)

Mana Volume 1 (June 28, 2023)

Nuclear Fusion (Trials of Mana)

Sacrifice Part 3 (Trials of Mana)

Swivel (Trials of Mana)

Powell (Trials of Mana)

Meridian Child (Trials of Mana)

In Search of the Sword of Mana (Sword of Mana)

Battle 2 (Sword of Mana)

Octopath Traveler (June 19, 2023)

Battle at Journey’s End

Primrose, the Dancer

Daughter of the Dark God

Main Theme

Decisive Battle 2

The Season Pass 3 songs and dates are:

SaGa Volume 3 (August 9, 2023)

Even Higher (Romancing SaGa re;universe)

Title Screen (Romancing SaGa 2)

Encounter with the Seven Heroes (Romancing SaGa 2)

The Ultimate Confrontation (Romancing SaGa 2)

Four Sinistrals Battle 1 (Romancing SaGa 3)

Four Sinistrals Battle 2 (Romancing SaGa 3)

The Ultimate Confrontation (Romancing SaGa 3)

Mana Volume 2 (August 30, 2023)

Darkness Nova (Legend of Mana)

Bejeweled City in Ruins (Legend of Mana)

Hometown of Domina (Legend of Mana)

Meridian Dance (Secret of Mana)

Into the Thick of It (Secret of Mana)

Danger (Secret of Mana)

Xenogears (September 20, 2023)

Blazing Knights

Soaring

Awakening

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 16, 2023.

