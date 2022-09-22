A Solium Infernum Revival Has Been Confirmed by League of Geeks

Image is taken from the turn-based game Solium Infernum

How often do you hear about a studio wanting to revive a classic game? The answer is a fair bit, and it often ends up with a mixed reception because classic games should sometimes be left well alone. Who remembers the turn-based strategy game from 2009 called Solium Infernum? 2009 wasn’t exactly that long ago so the game might still be fresh in the memory of some people out there. It turns out that League of Geeks, the developer behind the acclaimed Armello, has announced that its next project will be a revival of this cult classic strategy game.

This exciting new revival will be a complete reimagining of the Hell-set turn-based game and will feature a new single-player campaign and asynchronous multiplayer matches, as well as some modernized 3D visuals and an updated interface. All of this does sound very promising, but we won’t be able to experience the game until it’s released for PC in 2023. What we do have though is an announcement trailer, which you can watch below.

The announcement trailer for the upcoming Solium Infernum

More about the original game though: Solium Infernum lets players control an archfiend who is trying to secure the throne of Hell while needing to fight off five fiendish rivals in the process. If there aren’t enough players available to control each archfiend in the game, then the game’s artificial intelligence will make up the numbers, so you don’t miss out. This is a game with a variety of different aspects, it features diplomacy as well as military tactics, which makes it possible to gamble ‘prestige’ on the outcome of battles, while also raising your own personal standing.

This game is not for the faint-hearted either, single-player games can be between two to four hours, and six-player multiplayer matches can last up to a week, with only a few minutes of play each day. It really is the definition of a slog, but the results are worth it – it almost feels like you’ve achieved something momentous.

League of Geeks is the developer bringing this game back to life and into the modern day. The studio is based in Melbourne, Australia, and it found success with the brilliant Armello, which just so happened to be the studio’s debut release, and it went down a treat. Not only does League of Geeks want to bring Solium Infernum up to date, but it wants to maintain the unique gameplay that has become synonymous with this cult classic.

The studio’s co-founder and director, Trent Kusters, spoke about the announcement recently: “The original Solium Infernum is one of the most remarkable videogames ever made. It’s an evocative, Milton-inspired vision of Hell, and the deep focus on political intrigue is unlike anything else on the market. We are honored and ecstatic to bring this game into the limelight it has always deserved.”

