Apex Legends Season 15 Is Coming and Bringing A New Legend With It

Season 15 of Apex Legends is getting extremely close to release and today we will be coming over some of the new things to expect to see in this latest season of the game. Apex Legends is a battle royale game that many players have deemed similar to Overwatch or Fortnite. In the latest season, we will be seeing an all-new legend, map, and heirloom. It looked like Loba’s Apex Legends heirloom was set to launch with season 15, but instead, there’s been confirmed that it will be added to the Beast of Prey collection on the game.

Now, with all that being said, let’s go ahead and take a dive into the new Legend coming to season 15. There have been many leaks around on the internet and different sources and so far it is believed that Catalyst will be the new legend joining this update. There are many images on the internet as well showing what they think and want the character to look like, but so far none of them are official, but hopefully, we will see soon whether or not this is our newest legend or not.

The character in many of the pictures seems to have a gothic look, almost witchy looking, and could very easily fall under the eclipse theme that’s been suggested. Below is a YouTube video uploaded by a user named bobz which also displays one of the art pieces that was drawn of Catalyst.

Now, so far this is what we’ve learned about Catalyst’s legend abilities

Passive – Reinforce : Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends, placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage.

: Standing near your ferro fluid structures, doors, and other Legends, placeables will strengthen their integrity and allow them to take significantly more damage. Tactical – Ferro Shot : On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max three structures).

: On impact, the shot creates a ramp of hardened ferro fluid that can be extended with more shots. Can also be used to create platforms on walls (Max three structures). Ultimate – Iron Tower: Ferro fluid rises up from below, pushing you upwards while creating a tall solid column under you.

Apex Legends Battle Pass For Season 15

With season 15 coming to Apex Legends we will obviously be getting a new Battle Pass, and just like many battle royale games, players can grind the game to achieve the goals to claim the new items. The developers have also added a new battle pass stage in order to keep players excited to keep playing and leveling up, however, the new battle pass name has not been announced officially yet.

Apex Legend’s Season 15’s New Map

As the leaks have been…well, being leaked, there is many saying that we will be getting a new map in Apex Legends when season 15 drops. So far all we know is the new map in season 15: Divided Moon is rumored to be set on the moon of Boreas and will also fix well with the overall Eclipse theme they’ve set for this season of the game.

The new season of Apex Legends Season 15 will start on November 1, this release date is based off the in-game countdown and the usual releases of Tuesdays for new seasons.

Source.