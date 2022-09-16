Hollow Knight: Silksong Is Coming to PlayStation

We have news, but not that much news. Today, fans got an update on the upcoming indie action-adventure game, Hollow Knight: Silksong. Sadly, it just wasn’t the update they wanted. PlayStation’s official Twitter account published a Tweet with a picture of the princess-protector, Hornet, and the statement, “Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4.” That’s great news for PlayStation console owners, but when is the game coming out?

Today’s news is an addition to the other platforms that we knew the game would be coming to. Notably, it will be released on day one with the Xbox Game Pass. That will include PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but it hasn’t been clarified if that will be exclusive for some time before it reaches PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. There’s no release date for the game yet, but there is a very loose guess. Xbox suggested in June that we may see Hornet and her little needle-sword in the next twelve months. That’s summer next year, perhaps?

Sometimes no news is good news, and sometimes getting news is inconsequential. PlayStation’s big announcement didn’t really seem to matter to fans in the Twitter comments. Since there have been a ton of showcases this month, including Sony’s State of Play, and Hollow Knight: Silksong has not been mentioned in any of them, maybe the folks at PlayStation thought this update would be met with excitement. But fans seem to only want to hear a date at this point. Check out their Tweet below.

Sharpen your needles – confirming Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the sequel to the popular Metroidvania action-adventure game, Hollow Knight. Players will play Hornet, an insectoid royal relative of the Knight, as she finds herself in a haunting world called Pharloom where bugs rule. She was captured and taken there, so now she will move through the levels to defeat the king and return home. There will be plenty of enemies to use her needle against. There’s an estimate of over 150 enemies! The same acrobatic fighting style will appear in this upcoming game as its predecessor. She can heal herself too, this time using silk instead of souls.

There will also be friendly faces that she will encounter along the way. In addition to combat, Hornet will also craft tools, such as traps and weapons, and solve puzzles in her efforts to make her way to the king. The game will also feature the same beautiful orchestral creations from Christopher Larkin, the composer for Hollow Knight. Get ready for moving scores that fit the alien beauty and danger of the world around you.

Stay tuned for a release date, but if Hollow Knight: Silksong is as good as its predecessor, it will be worth the wait.

