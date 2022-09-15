Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Launches on Game Pass Today

In something of a surprise reveal, Xbox has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be joining Xbox Game Pass later today. The unexpected addition to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service was revealed during Xbox’s live stream segment at Tokyo Game Show.

The sprawling historical RPG will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both console and PC. Set in Ancient Greece, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is frequently described as being one of the best games in the entire series. Players will have the chance to explore the gorgeous world of the Spartans as they battle and charm their way through the title’s epic storyline. You can check out the Game Pass reveal trailer from today’s Tokyo Game Show event right here if you’re feeling in the mood to visit or revisit this era of history for yourself.

First released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the latest big Assassin’s Creed title to launch on the Xbox Game Pass service, after Assassin’s Creed Origins landed on it back in June. Ubisoft has been dropping some fantastic AAA hits onto the subscription service in recent months, and Odyssey looks set to continue the trend. Basically, if you don’t already have your hands full exploring Ancient Egypt with Bayek at the moment, you can soon jump in and take on the might of the warring Athenian and Spartan factions in Ancient Greece.

It’s highly likely that Ubisoft is ramping up the love for the Assassin’s Creed franchise as a whole after last week’s Ubisoft Forward. It was announced over the weekend that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next game in the series, would be heading our way in early 2023. Alongside this, a number of additional upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles were also revealed.

These included Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, a title set in feudal Japan, and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, a 16th-century era witchcraft-themed adventure. Also revealed to be in the works is a mobile game set in China, known as Assassin’s Creed codename Jade.

It makes sense then, that Ubisoft is celebrating all things to do with its iconic assassination franchise, and is giving players old and new a chance to reconnect with some of its biggest hits yet. Alongside Origins, the addition of Odyssey today will certainly give players plenty to keep themselves busy with while they count down the days until the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Mirage makes it onto Game Pass as well, although if so, it probably won’t be for a while after its retail launch. There’s been no confirmation either way as to whether or not the new title will be launching on day one on Game Pass, but who knows, it could happen.

In the meantime, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC at some point later today, so watch this space.

