Deathloop Heading to Xbox on September 20th

There has long been a debate as to whether exclusivity in video games is a good thing or a bad thing. There are some titles that will forever be exclusive because of who is making them and who might play them. But then there are the games that are multi-platform in potential and thus do timed exclusives that will allow players of a certain system to get the title first before it is passed on to others. Deathloop was a title that got a lot of people talking, and the unique title was an exclusive for a while. Now, Xbox is finally getting it on September 20–and it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass to boot!

This was announced during the Tokyo Game Show and the new trailer highlighting the game and all that you can do in it was posted on Twitter. For those of you who haven’t played the game or haven’t thought about it in a while, we’ll help you out with a brief recap of everything.

"DEATHLOOP" is coming to @Xbox on September 20!



You can pre-install with @XboxGamePass or pre-order the game right now! pic.twitter.com/Sz7RMowRJl — Bethesda (@bethesda) September 15, 2022

In the game, you play as a man named Colt, who finds himself on the island of Blackreef. This wouldn’t be that bad of a situation–were it not for the fact that he and the island are stuck in a mysterious time loop. What’s more, the only way out of the time loop is to go and kill eight different people on the island all within the course of a day. This is much harder than it sounds given how big the island is and the opposition you’ll face along the way.

With every failed attempt you make to get out of the time loop, you’ll get a bit stronger, a bit smarter, and get to use what you did to formulate your next plan of attack. Will you try a more brute-force option next time? Or will you try and stealth your way through some of the targets so that you can get to the next one faster? Learn the ins and outs of the island so you can barrel through it and make it to the next target.

But wait, there’s one more twist. While this is a single-player game, there’s a multiplayer element to it too, but not in the traditional way. Instead, you’ll be facing off against another player in the game who will be basically in the shadows waiting to kill you and thus reset the loop! You’ll need to be constantly aware of your surroundings as you progress because the assassin could be anywhere and everywhere.

Deathloop won over 300 awards when it originally came out, and now an even larger group of people will finally be able to enjoy the title.

