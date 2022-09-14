Does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Offer Clues about Gameplay Length?

Given the importance and the differences that Breath of the Wild had compared to all other Legend of Zelda games, many had to wonder how its sequel would play out and what would the key differences between them would be. While fans absolutely wanted a sequel–which we’re getting in May of next year–they didn’t want it to repeat everything that the original game did so well. While we still don’t have too many details about the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are some who believe a key clue could define both the gameplay length, but also, a key difference from the previous title.

If you recall, the Switch launch title had a major difference in terms of the dungeons. Mainly, there were only four main dungeons in which players went to the home regions of the four Divine Beasts in order to free them from Calamity Ganon’s influence and save the lost champions’ whose spirits were still in the structures. A lot of people look at the opening section of yesterday’s teaser for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and noticed a key image that showcased an unknown character being surrounded by seven tear-like objects. These might be the “tears” that were referenced in the title and could indicate that this game has seven main dungeons that people have to go to in order to progress.

Seven dungeons is very much in line with past Zelda titles, but that doesn’t mean we’re getting a complete return to form here. It could be that players can go and do those dungeons in any order they like, not unlike the upcoming gym challenge with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Or, it might be that there is another reason for the depiction that we see at present. We just don’t know.

But if we’re thinking about this from an overall perspective, it would make sense that there would need to be a major changeup in terms of what we do. The new title is a sequel, which means that Hyrule would be pretty much the same in terms of layout and dungeons. Even with time passing, let’s say a year or two from the ending of the last game, that wouldn’t mean too much change has gone on.

That would be a big reason for the teasers showcasing Hyrule getting broken in some way, making it so that Link must go above Hyrule to reach places that weren’t there before. Or in the new teaser, being on a kind of flying machine in order to get around.

There are a lot of questions about this game, but at least we know it’ll arrive on Switch on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Comicbook.com