Deathloop May Be Coming To Xbox Very Soon

A fan has unearthed evidence that Deathloop could be arriving to Xbox owners sooner than they expect it.

Someone has shared a screenshot on Twitter coming off of the Xbox Dashboard showing a tile with no less than Deathloop. They also speculated that the official announcement may be forthcoming on the next Tokyo Game Show.

Tokyo Game Show is an exposition and convention event held in Japan’s capital annually. Much like E3, it has its first two days closed to the public, exclusively for the industry to share news among themselves. The last two days is open to the public, and usually features game announcements from within Japan. However, it’s become a big enough event that Western companies also take the opportunity to announce their own games and projects in it as well. For this year’s TGS, Microsoft will be having their presentation in less than 24 hours from when I am writing this.

Deathloop was released on September 14, 2021 for PC and as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, with a story behind that exclusivity just as interesting as that of the game’s itself. A project of Arkane Studios Lyon, to be published by Bethesda Softworks, Deathloop was officially announced in E3 2019, and then unveiled again as a PlayStation exclusive in Sony’s E3 conference on June 11, 2020.

And then, on September 21, 2020, Microsoft announced they would be purchasing Arkane Studios’ and Bethesda Softworks’ parent company, Zenimax Media. This made Microsoft the new owner of the Deathloop IP. To quell speculation, Xbox Game Studios head Phil Spencer released a clear statement that they would honor Bethesda’s prior agreement for timed exclusivity with Sony.

All this noise for Deathloop is definitely worthwhile, as the narrative driven FPS is a commercial hit and a critical darling. Aside from hitting Metacritic scores of 87 for PC and 88 for PS5, Deathloop earned multiple awards and nominations in the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, The Game Awards 2021, Game Developers Choice Awards 2022, DICE Awards 2022, and the 18th British Academy Games Awards.

The eponymous deathloop is a time loop created by the two main characters; playable character Colt and primary antagonist Julianna. Colt is an assassin who finds himself stuck in the one day time loop, like Groundhog Day or Edge of Tomorrow, remembering everything that happens every day the longer he lasts in the loop.

To escape the loop, Colt has to kill nine targets called Visionaries, who are all stuck in an island with him. While he has one day to plan out taking the eight Visionaries, the ninth, Julianna, proves the most elusive. She is also the most important target, because she also remembers everything that happens every day in the time loop.

While Microsoft has patiently waited for its own game to finally come to roost in its own platform, that patience is all about to pay off. In the meantime, you can read some more of our Deathloop coverage below.

