Free Golf Update for Nintendo Switch Sports Delayed to Holiday 2022

During the Nintendo Direct for September 13, 2022, the Big N provided a new look at the upcoming free update for Nintendo Switch Sports, which would bring with it the classic selection of Golf from the original Wii Sports. This was first shown before the game had even launched on Nintendo Switch. At the time, it was scheduled to be added in by the Fall. Now, however, Nintendo has announced a delay by a few month.

While news of the delay might be disappointing to some, at least the announcement brought with it some new footage and new details as to how Golf is going to work in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Firstly, the included courses will feature 21 holes from both Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort.

What’s curious about this is that this means these courses will now be remakes of remakes. That’s because the courses in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort were already remakes of the true original courses that were first featured all the way back in the Nintendo-made Golf for the NES, which was first released in 1984. So, essentially, these courses are now 38 years old!

While the course designs and gameplay might be familiar, there will at least be some new mechanics to Nintendo Switch Sports to spice things up a bit.

Survival Golf is a new elimination-style mode where eight players will compete to use the least amount of strokes possible to get their ball into the hole. The players with the most strokes will be gradually kicked out. To really add to the frenzy, all players will hit the ball at the same time.

This seems to be similar to the rules in Survival Bowling, where players have to wrack up the most amount of points at the same time in each frame to stay ahead of the pack.

Golf will be added to Nintendo Switch Sports sometime in this holiday; the Big N has not yet provided an exact release date. But, “holiday” typically refers to the period between early November and late December. Thus, it can be anywhere in that timeframe.

In the meantime, Nintendo Switch Sports will continue with its usual update of weekly content drops, which include new player outfits, new emotes, new clothing items, new designs for sports equipment and occasionally some new character models.

Nintendo has not announced any further “major” updates or expansions to Nintendo Switch Sports beyond the Golf update. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plans on the horizon.

If this Nintendo Direct reaffirms anything is that Nintendo loves to keep its cards close to its chest, so there’s still hope that perhaps next year another big update will be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports in order to keep this live service title feeling fresh.