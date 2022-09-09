Arkane Studio has been around for years now. However, you might know them best from their Dishonored franchise, Prey, and even their latest video game release, Deathloop. Alongside Deathloop, the development team over at Arkane had another video game title in the works called Redfall. If you enjoy games like Left 4 Dead, then this might be something worth keeping on your radar.

Redfall was first unveiled to the masses during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase. If you don’t recall, it was the year prior that Microsoft made the behemoth acquisition deal. Purchasing ZeniMax for over $7 billion, this deal came with an assortment of studios. Included were the likes of Bethesda and Arkane.

During the stream, we were given the unveiling of Redfall, an upcoming open-world first-person shooter. The gameplay acts similar to the likes of Left 4 Dead in the sense that players are working together in a fight against a supernatural entity. However, instead of the undead hordes we’re used to seeing, Arkane opted to feature a legion of vampires to battle with. So grab some friends and prepare for a fight as you attempt to overthrow the vampire legion and save the town of Redfall.

What’s The Story Premise of Redfall?

Overall, Redfall takes place in the fictional island town called Redfall. Located in Massachusetts, this town was quickly overtaken by vampires. However, it’s not your typical supernatural vampire story. These fowl beasts were formed through a science experiment. As you can guess, something went wrong, and now a legion of vampires rule the town.

Thanks to their new powers, the vampires are able to block out the sun and push back the tide. This ultimately leaves human inhabitants in an uphill battle for survival. Essentially we have three factions going on in this game. Redfall is mainly controlled by vampires. These beasts have unique powers; as they evolve, you’ll find some vampires with different attributes. They could be anything from powerhouse monsters that can rip you to shreds or incredibly vocal to alert others to your location.

Outside of the vampires, we have a cultist group. These humans worship their new overlords. You’ll also see them hunt down anyone left on the island as a quick meal to the legion. Lastly, you have a group of humans taking the fight to the vampires and cultists. Players will have four different survivors, each with their own unique attributes and abilities.

Since Arkane is now under the control of Microsoft, you’re not going to find this game readily available for PlayStation consoles. Instead, this game is strictly a Microsoft exclusive. Even then, you’re not going to find Redfall available on last-generation console platforms. Instead, you’ll find Redfall releasing in 2023 for the PC and Xbox Series X/S console platforms.