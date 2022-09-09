Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Now Out

Cyberpunk 2077 sadly isn’t what CD Projekt Red promised it would be. Mainly because it was a glitchy mess when it launched unless you had a really good PC, and even the next-gen console versions had issues that linger to this day. However, to their credit, CD Project Red is at least TRYING to make things better via updates and fixes. One of which is now live and is inspired by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that is now soon. The update features a lot of additions, free DLC and fixes for you all to enjoy. We’ll break down a majority of what is in the update.

First up is the Wardrobe feature. This will allow you to change up your look in terms of your clothing without having to lose or swap your armor stats! That will definitely be good for those who want to change their look but not sacrifice the setup they have. You’ll be able to make 6 different “looks” that you can get at any time by going to one of V’s apartments or safehouses.

Next up, you’ll have three new Gigs that you can go and do: “Concrete Death Trap”, “Desperate Measures” and “Nasty Hangover”. Each one is asked for by a different fixer and requires different skillsets so be sure to look at the details to make sure you can do them.

Since we know most of you are going to want to hear about the weapons of the game, you’ll see soon that there are both firearms and melee weapons in this update and it’s a wide variety at that. You’ll definitely find something for you to go and have fun with as you go through Night City as a whole.

A new feature that might just turn heads is that of Cross-Progression. This will now allow your newest save files to be put onto the Cloud so that if you have another system you’d rather play the game on for one reason or another, you can now go in without issue. Though there is a small problem with this feature in certain regions so be sure to check out the more specific details on that.

To further tie into the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, there have been new secrets put into Night City that you can go and find in order to have a little fun and get some new gear.

Finally, there’s a new arcade game that you can now play called Roach Race. If you do well on the leaderboard you’ll get both cash and items! So why not play?

Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely trying to do right by players with this update, so jump in and see whether it meets your standards.

Source: Cyberpunk