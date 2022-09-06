Toby Fox Provides Development Update On Deltarune

After a few months of silence, Toby Fox has provided a development update on his current project, Deltarune. The episodic game has already received two separate chapters since its debut in 2018, but don’t expect any more from Toby and his team this year. Fox announced this news on Twitter, stating that, “We won’t be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year… But as usual, we have a little something special planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2… See you next week!” Although this may upset fans in the long term, the prospect of a celebration should be exciting news.

We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year… But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2… See you next week! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 6, 2022

Despite the lack of new content for Deltarune this year, Toby Fox announced that development was “going well” earlier this year in May. According to recent reports, Deltarune is expected to be significantly larger than its predecessor Undertale, with supposedly seven unique chapters to sink your teeth into. Additionally, Fox has mentioned in the past that he aims to release the next few chapters of Deltarune at the same time, though this will obviously require players to purchase the game.

At the moment, Deltarune is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC, with the former’s version of Chapter 2 dropping during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. Since launch, Deltarune’s available two chapters have been received well by both critics and fans, with praise being directed towards its world-building, character development, and gameplay. If you’re interested in playing the first two chapters of the game, you can simply download them for free on Nintendo Switch, PS4, or PC.

Before becoming famous for Undertale, Toby Fox was well-known in the Mother/Earthbound community as a fan-game developer, with his most famous project being the EarthBound Halloween Hack. This project was launched in 2008 on Starmen.Net during that year’s Halloween Funfest, and quickly gained traction from the franchise’s fanbase. However, since the release of Undertale in 2015, Fox has been able to work with Masahiro Sakurai (Super Smash Bros.) and The Pokémon Company.

Speaking of the latter, Fox composed the music for the Battle Tower in Pokémon Sword and Shield and is set to return with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. According to Toby, he composed the music for the overworld and some elements of the raid composition.

Although there won’t be any news for the future of Deltarune next week, hopefully, we’ll receive some other exciting news, such as merchandise, or another online concert featuring music from both games.

