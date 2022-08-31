Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Now Pushed Back until 2023

Image is taken from the upcoming Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Is 2022 the year of delays? There would be an easy argument to make to back that opinion up, that’s for sure. The news reaching us today is from independent developer Team Reptile, who has announced that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to be delayed for a second time. The game was originally scheduled for 2021 before it was first delayed until 2022, and now, as the game was edging closer and closer…bang, another delay. The game is now targeting a summer 2023 release for PC and consoles.

On Wednesday, the studio revealed the news with a statement. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied.”

This is often the case with video games in this day and age, with so many studios facing strict deadlines to release their games, even though they might not be ready. Extending the development time means that they can release the most perfect version of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk possible. If we are to go off the trailer that was released last year (which you can watch below) then we expect this to be a really unique game, and the studio just wants to fulfill that promise.

Trailer for the upcoming Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is supposedly heavily inspired by the platform game Jet Set Radio from 2000. Set in a world where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boost packs that allow them to access new areas so they can be peppered with graffiti, you must start your own cipher and dance, paint, trick, and come to face to face with the authorities, as you attempt to claim every ‘clean zone’ in the city. This game is set in an alternate future and accompanied by the musical tone of the famed Hideki Naganuma, the composer behind the soundtrack of Jet Set Radio and its sequel.

Players will need to choose a character from their own crew and explore these three-dimensional streets as freely as they like. The objective is to paint everything you see basically, trying to get your name up on the highest of buildings. With every surface that you tag, your reputation will increase, and you can then challenge rival crews for territories. The game also features a unique trick system that enables you to grind, slide, wall run, and parkour around this great city, all in the name of art.

When it comes to tagging, the game incorporates a cool new system to make your tag the biggest and most impressive. Once you arrive at a zone, the graffiti mode can be activated and you must hit all the targets, and the sequence you make will determine what piece you create.

It’s unfortunate that the game has been delayed once again, but at least we know they care about the final piece and won’t make the mistake of releasing an unfinished game.

