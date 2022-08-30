Dragalia Lost Will Shut Down In November

The story of Dragalia Lost is honestly one that is tied to Nintendo’s desire to expand its IP. Because for about 35 years, they have been one of the dominant forces in the video game world. They were the ones who helped bring gaming back to America after the crash of 1983, and they have innovated gaming to new levels and heights, all the way up to the Nintendo Switch that we have right now. They also have a solid first-party lineup, which is why they decided to do what many called the “mobile initiative” to try and expand their IP into another space—specifically, the mobile gaming market.

At first, it seemed like this would be not only an epic thing but open up a lot of potential for some of the franchises that haven’t gotten a lot of console titles as of late to stand out once again. But from almost the beginning, things went a bit south as Super Mario Run wasn’t as impressive or profitable as it should’ve been. Thus, when Dragalia Lost was announced and launched a while later, many didn’t have the highest hopes for it.

The irony, though, was that it soon became the second-highest-grossing mobile title that Nintendo had on its rosters. To be clear, Pokemon GO isn’t from Nintendo, and it’s from Niantic and The Pokemon Company, the key difference here. Nevertheless, this simple yet very fun RPG gatcha game had wowed a lot of people, and thus content continued to flow from it.

That is, until the earlier parts of this year when it was announced that Dragalia Lost would be shutting down in full. Now, a tweet from the team confirms that the game is scheduled to shut down for good on November 29th. Before you ask, no, there will not be an Offline Mode for you to keep playing the game in. Any attempts to play the game will be met with a message about how the game is shut down.

To be fair, the team did note that they did finish the story of the game, which is part of the reason for the shutdown. But this will still hurt players who have been enjoying this for some time. Plus, this is now the second “mobile initiative’ game to be shut down following Dr. Mario World.

In many ways, the only game that has been a super success that isn’t ending anytime soon is that of Fire Emblem Heroes. Which has been getting consistent content and making a LOT of money. So if you are a fan of Dragalia Lost, you need to finish your playthrough before November, as it’ll be over by the end of it.

