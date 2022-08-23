The Outlast Trials Gets Story Trailer, Beta Details

The horror genre is one that takes a certain kind of person to play and a certain kind of dev to make. If you don’t make the game the right way, you’re going to end up with something cheap looking or pointless–if you take it too far, you’re going to have something that no reasonable person is going to want to play. The Outlast series is one that has pushed things pretty far while also being compelling gameplay-wise, helping the series to continue over the years. Next in that line is The Outlast Trials by the devs at Red Barrels.

This game will be a new vision of the franchise while still tying into the previous games. What’s more, at Gamescom, we got not only a beta story trailer but info on the beta itself, including how it’ll be perfectly placed on Halloween weekend! Fans will get to play it between October 28th and November 1st.

The Outlast Trials will be set during The Cold War, and the player character will be a test such for a special trial. Of course, it’s against their will–what horror game would have this happen willingly?

Players will be captured and imprisoned in a facility owned by the Murkoff Corporation. It’s within the facility that the trials will wreak havoc on your mind and your body. As a result of this, you’ll get glimpses of familiar faces from the franchise and will have to try and survive the trial not just by staying alive, but by keeping your sanity still in one piece. Needless to say, it won’t be easy.

A key twist here is that you’ll be able to take on the game alone, or, you can play it with friends in order to try and survive the ordeal together.

“Last year, we debuted the first gameplay trailer for The Outlast Trials at Opening Night Live, and were overwhelmed by the positive reception,” said David Chateauneuf the Red Barrels co-founder and designer during Gamescom. “So it’s fantastic to be back again this year, and be able to provide a date for when test subjects… sorry, I mean fans, can enter the Closed Beta trials.”

Clearly, the dev team is excited about this game, and fans are eager to get back into the twisted experience of this franchise. The beta will no doubt be a key measuring stick for how well they’re doing, and what they still need to do. So if you’re up for the horrifying challenge, mark your calendars for Halloween weekend.

