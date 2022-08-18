Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Has Crossed One Million Sold

When you make a spinoff of a franchise, you have to wonder how the title is going to do. When that spinoff title is a Musou game? Then you REALLY have to wonder what that title is going to do sales-wise because it’s anything but a given as not everyone enjoys the “Warriors” style of gameplay. For Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes, this was the second attempt to try and capture the wonder of the Warriors style but with Fire Emblem characters, and while the first one did well enough, the sequel in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes has seemed to do much better.

We say that because on the official Twitter for Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes, they note that the game has crossed one million units sold, even offering a free wallpaper for those interested in celebrating with them. This milestone is important for various reasons. Not the least of which was that while the first FE Warriors title got a million units sold, it took them quite a while to do it. For this one, it took less than two months, and arguably even less than that depending on how long it took to get the data.

Granted, this doesn’t make it an overwhelming success, and some might be tempted to compare it to the VERY successful Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity game, but there are a few caveats in that comparison. Not the least of which is that the AOC title was a spinoff/prequel of sorts to the universally beloved Breath of the Wild title, which has sold over 20 million units in its time on the Nintendo Switch.

In contrast, Three Hopes was a spinoff/alternative story of the Fire Emblem Three Houses, which is likely at about 4 million units right now. So there were a lot more fans out there willing to give AOC a chance within their own fanbase than FE had. That’s not to knock the success of the game, but context is important here to show why it likely hasn’t sold more.

As noted, Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes was an alternative take on the story of Fodlan. You play not as Byleth, but as a new mercenary named Shez, who gets roped into things by becoming a student of one of the three houses, and then becoming one of their key generals depending on who you chose, and following their all-new story all the way to the end.

What impressed many was that the story truly felt like it expanded the lore of the original game and even gave certain characters more time to shine and even explained more than the original game did.

Either way, if you haven’t played the game just yet, you should indeed give it a shot.

Source: Twitter