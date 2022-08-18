Chaotic Twin-Stick Title Slaycation Paradise Now Available

Are you stressed out? Maybe you’re so beyond stressed that not even a sunny beach vacation would be enough to release all of that anger and anxiety. Maybe the only way that you’ll feel better is if you face your anxiety head-on while tackling an apocalyptic scenario. Well, folks, there’s a game for you, and it’s called Slaycation Paradise! PlayStation posted a launch trailer on their YouTube channel today for the chaotic and crazy new game. Heads up though: this game is full of mature content, including blood and sexual content.

Slaycation Paradise is a new tower defense game with twin-stick action where you are meant to get your aggression out in a series of “slaycations.” In a galaxy far, far away, there lives a facility called Slaycation Paradise. It welcomes all warp travelers to come on in and unwind with some leisurely killing sprees to really get in there and sort out that pent-up stress. They provide inter-dimensional portals to apocalyptic worlds where shit has hit the fan. Don’t worry about trying to save the world. They are withering as we speak, but there will still be plenty of insane monsters to blaze through with a variety of weapons.

Each slaycation location is a unique and interesting end-of-the-world scenario, most of which you’ve never considered before! Who can honestly say that they predicted the rise of sex dolls would end the world? From giant monsters to cows to zombies and aliens, there are loads of places to zap in, open fire, and zap out. Safety is very important to the company, so you won’t be completely on your own. You will also have a Construction Assembly Turret (C.A.T.) kit to build your defense against the hordes. The kit will let you get creative and build custom defenses to handle whatever the world throws at you, even if it happens to be gigantic snakes.

The range of weapons at your disposal is impressive as well. The classics are there, including the shotgun and flamethrower, but you can also utilize a cat-launcher, magic wands, and more. The cat-launcher literally launches cats at your enemies. There is also a rewards program at this professional establishment, so be sure to use the program to unlock cool new weapons and destinations. For a better example of the kind of chaotic scenarios you can join, watch the launch trailer below!

If that all sounded like a good time to you, Slaycation Paradise is available to buy now! You can play it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, if you’re not ready for a slaycation quite yet, but you liked the idea of jumping into a tower defense game, this list may be exactly what you need.

Source