The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Now Available

An image of the new Cyber Heist DLC for The Ascent

When The Ascent was released back in 2021, it gave fans one of the best and coolest-looking cyberpunk games of all time – lofty praise indeed. This game looked and felt great, so it would have been a shame if Neon Giant didn’t delve back into the world of Veles with something extra… so here we have it, news of an expansion to The Ascent, DLC called Cyber Heist. This Cyber Heist DLC is out today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC – you can look at the new trailer below too.

The trailer for the new Cyber Heist DLC

This Cyber Heist DLC takes us back into the world many of you became fascinated with, carrying on the story where the base game left us, with Kira (your former employer) offering you one more job – you’ve heard that before, we’re sure. Cyber Heist will also bring several new features with it too: a new arcology that features a variety of new locations and environments, which also means there will be new enemies as well as allies that you can interact with.

Although, the biggest announcement that comes with this new DLC involves the combat for The Ascent. If you’ve played the base game then you will have noticed a lack of melee weapons but, alas, this is now a thing of the past because such weapons have now been included. These weapons also come with great new names like the Guillotine and Rock Crusher, so if this kind of thing doesn’t get you excited (just think of the violence) then we don’t know what will.

Just like the base game, Cyber Heist will be playable either on your own or in co-op, but the main game must be completed before you can choose the latter option. But here’s the thing, only one person from your group needs to have completed the main story for the whole group to play – where would you be without our informative knowledge?

Some of the key features for The Ascent: Cyber Heist are:

Continue The Story: Bring your friends along so you can carry on The Ascent’s enticing story. With a squad full of talent, what enemy would even stand a chance against you?

New Weapons: Along with all the firearms that you have become accustomed to by now, the introduction of melee weapons such as the Rock Crusher will have your enemies begging for mercy.

New World Locations: Like most DLC, there will new locations and environments for you to explore.

New Missions: This DLC comes with several new main and side missions for you to get stuck into. Complete them as you encounter new characters that will assist you in your adventure as well.

The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC can be found on your platform’s storefront now, and will be available for $9.99/£7.99, while the base game is still available as well.

Source