Edens Zero Season 2 Key Visual Revealed, 2023 Premiere Date

The official website for Edens Zero revealed a new key visual for Season 2 on Wednesday. Studio J.C. Staff will be returning to animate the new season that is set to premiere in 2023. No staff or cast announcements have been made at this time.

Edens Zero Anime

The first season of Edens Zero ran for a total of 25 episodes in 2021 beginning in April. The series was part of an incredible stacked Spring 2021 lineup that consisted of other amazing anime such as Fruits Basket: The Final, 86 Eighty-Six, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, Odd Taxi, Megalo Box: NOMAD, Tokyo Revengers, and My Hero Academia Season 5. While the first season of Edens Zero didn’t come close to being one of the highest-rated anime from the Spring 2021 lineup, the series still managed to garner a solid 7.32/10 rating on MyAnimeList and 70% on Anilist.

A few months before the new season announcement in February of this year, fans of the anime series mourned as they learned of the passing of season 1 Director Yuji Suzuki. The official website released the following statement on October 3, 2021, about the unfortunate news:

It is with regret that we have to report this to all the fans and people who have been supporting “EDENS ZERO”. Mr. Yuji Suzuki, the director of the animation “EDENS ZERO” passed away on September 9, 2021, at a hospital in Tokyo. The news of his death came so suddenly that all the staff and people who have worked together to create this work are still in disbelief and in deep sorrow. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Director Suzuki for his great efforts in the animation “EDENS ZERO”. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Edens Zero Manga

The anime is based on the space-fantasy manga created by Miro Hiroshima. The series began serialization in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Magazine and has since published a total of 22 volumes. Kodansha USA picked up the English license for the series in 2018 as well and has since published the first 17 volumes of the series.

Edens Zero is Mashima’s third major shonen manga publication, Fairy Tale and Rave Master being the other two. He tweeted on the last day of 2017 that a new series of his was on the way. Five months later, the reveal of Edens Zero became official. Mashima claimed that the idea of a space-fantasy manga would create an exciting challenge for him given the genre’s lack of popularity nowadays, especially in shonen. In the afterword of Edens Zero Volume 3, Mashima describes Edens Zero as a mesh of both Fairy Tale and Rave Master.

Edens Zero Manga Synopsis

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park’s front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos. Manga synopsis via Kodansha USA

Source: Official Website