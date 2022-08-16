GTA VI Is Set to Include Single-Player DLC

Concept image for the upcoming GTA VI

More details have been announced regarding GTA VI, you will be pleased to know. It wasn’t that long ago that we brought you the news that the upcoming GTA will feature a playable female character, as well as the news that the setting for the upcoming Rockstar game will be in one city, something that eradicated the rumors of a potential three city setting. However, the news that has been revealed today is that Rockstar’s next GTA game will get a whole host of DLC for its single-player mode.

Reliable insider Tez2 broke the news today, whose recent reports regarding Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV remasters were backed up by numerous publications, thus proving their insider knowledge. Tez2 wrote on the hugely popular GTA forums website that Rockstar Games will revert back to how it planned DLC and add-ons before they went ahead with the GTA Online concept, something that turned out to be mildly successful.

Even though the success of GTA Online has been astronomical, not everyone that plays the base game will venture over to the multiplayer mode, and those players that don’t hop over have always wondered why a single-player DLC has never become available. It only seems like a natural progression; the original Red Dead Redemption was given the Undead Nightmare addition, and as we all know it rapidly turned into a huge success.

Tez2 has reported that Rockstar Games will be working on “new cities and missions” while GTA VI is still in development, this means that the studio will not be scouring the lands for extra resources to develop the DLC after the base game’s release. Tez2’s post (which you can read in full detail here) explained, “Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed. It will feature ‘new cities and missions’ and will be planned before the release of GTA VI.” So, what about these cities then, do we have any more details? Tez2 followed up by saying “I think for the most part we will receive instanced new cities or islands, like Cayo Perico or North Yankton style. It means that Rockstar can introduce new heists for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC.”

The possibilities for this DLC are as endless as it gets, it could mean the possibility of whole new cities that the protagonist must travel to or could consist of several new towns that will need to be visited and explored. Rockstar actually scrapped plans for some single-player DLC for GTA V back in 2015, and the decision wasn’t received well by fans. Their decision was due to the fact the game already had a massive single-player campaign that already felt complete, which is a fair point to be fair, but you’re never going to please everyone, are you?

