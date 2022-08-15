No Man’s Sky 3.99 Update Brings Plenty of Fixes – Patch Notes

No Man’s Sky has received its latest 3.99 update for all platforms as part of the recent Endurance addition for the game. The latest update focuses entirely on bug fixes for the game both large and small. The list is extensive, and it’s great to see Hello Games continue to treat No Man’s Sky with the detailed care and attention it has over the past few years. Check out the full list of fixes in the No Man’s Sky 3.99 update patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky 3.99 Update Patch Notes

Bug fixes

A glass version of the freighter stairs is now available to research and construct.

Fixed a number of issues with freighter customisation that caused areas of paint to be too small or to be incorrectly labelled as primary/secondary/tertiary.

Freighter surface details (such as numbers and decals) are now recoloured when changing paint options on the freighter customisation screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the orb of the freighter Trade Room to become detached and drift across the freighter.

Players can now place internal walls freely around their freighter, including within automatically generated doorways.

The freighter industrial expansion room now has a unique floor.

Older style freighter industrial expansion rooms have been added as variant parts.

Freighter storage containers now display their number designation as part of their hologram.

Fixed an issue that hid certain storage containers from the build menu if they were not built in that particular base.

Freighter storage containers that have already been built within the current base are now greyed out in the parts menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented other base parts from being placed upon Shelf Panels.

Fixed an issue that could cause other people’s freighter base parts to be placed within your own freighter base during an expedition.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through their freighter when saving the game at extreme distances from the centre of the solar system.

Fixed an issue in how remaining battery life was calculated for power grids.

Fixed an issue that caused fleet coordination bonuses for fuel use to be inverted.

Fixed an issue that could cause organic frigates to occasionally roll stats with a 0 strength.

Fixed an issue that allowed duplicate organic frigates to spawn once the player has collected that system’s unique frigate.

Fixed a number of visual issues and glitches with the corridors connecting the freighter hangar to the bridge.

Improved the appearance of landing lights in the freighter hangar.

Fixed a number of minor visual glitches with freighter technology rooms.

Fixed a visual glitch that could occur when warping in the freighter.

Fixed a number of visual issues with decorative items that glowed too intensely.

Fixed a lighting glitch that affected freighter interiors.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nada to use the wrong dialog during the Artemis path.

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in Sentinel Pillar Nexus missions if players dropped out.

Fixed an issue that could allow players to get stuck in the freighter bridge teleporter if they were jetpacking on entry.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from claiming expedition reward frigates on other saves.

Fixed an issue that could cause a progression blocker in the Taste of Metal mission (and others) during an expedition.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from claiming the reward for the first Polestar Log milestone if they had already maxed out their ship inventory.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Infestation Nexus missions to direct players to an inappropriate planet.

Fixed an issue that prevented the expedition from correctly ending after completing all objectives early.

Fixed an issue that could prevent mission progress during Sentinel Pillar Nexus missions.

Fixed a number of instances where players were unable to reset missions involving blocked mission destinations (such as recharging a portal).

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent players from acquiring the Dream Aerial in very specific circumstances.

Some base parts that were previously restricted as underwater only can now be built on land.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect pricing data within the Quicksilver shop UI.

Fixed a number of network synchronisation issues with Sentinel combat.

Fixed an issue that could cause sentinels to temporarily stop network synching when a player died.

Introduced a number of optimisations to freighter NPC pathfinding.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

